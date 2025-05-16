Hosted by

Granite State Generosity Llc

About this event

2025 Tee Up For Down Syndrome Golf Classic

313 South Rd

Candia, NH 03034, USA

Foursome item
Foursome
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 holes, carts, lunch and a whole lot of fun! DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Premier Sponsor item
Premier Sponsor
$2,500

-Logo on cart sign
-Banner at registration -Foursome included -Ability to provide swag to golfers -Recognition at awards ceremony, on social media and on event website DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Score Card/ Cart Sponsor item
Score Card/ Cart Sponsor
$1,700

-Logo on scorecard & cart signs. -Provide branded swag to golfers. -Recognition at awards ceremony, social media & on website

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Lunch Sponsor item
Lunch Sponsor
$1,750

-Logo on lunch signage -Provided branded swag to golfers -Recognition at awards, social media and on website

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Breakfast Sponsor item
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

-Logo on breakfast signage -Recognition at awards, social media and on website

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Hole In One Sponsor item
Hole In One Sponsor
$750

-Logo at grand prize hole -Mention at awards, social media, and on website

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Snack Sponsor item
Snack Sponsor
$600

-Logo on snack packaging -Mention at awards, social media and on website

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Water Bottle Sponsor item
Water Bottle Sponsor
$500

-Logo on all players waters. -Mention at awards, social media, and on website.

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Challenge Hole Sponsor item
Challenge Hole Sponsor
$300

-Mens/Ladies Closest to the pin
-Mens/Ladies longest drive -Co-ed straightest drive

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Driving Range Sponsor item
Driving Range Sponsor
$200

-Logo on range

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$200

-Logo on designated hole

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Bev Cart Sponsor item
Bev Cart Sponsor
$500

-Logo on beverage cart

DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO PAY ZEFFY FEES AT CHECKOUT

Add a donation for Granite State Generosity Llc

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