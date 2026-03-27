Chinmaya Mission NWI

Offered by

Chinmaya Mission NWI

About the memberships

2026-2027 Enrollment

Available until Jul 31
New Family 1st time Enrollment 2026-2027
$350

For new families with children or a couple enrolling for the first time. Offer only good for the 1st year

(grandparents can participate at no additional cost)

Includes Bala vihar classes for the children, Adult Study Group participation for the parents/grandparents. Includes free lunch prasadam, festivities, cultural program and learning.Also makes the family eligible for participation in other Mission programs open only to Bala vihar children, such as Geeta Chanting, Swaranjali etc.

Available until Jul 31
Early bird Family Enrollment 2026-2027- ends July 31, 2026
$500

For families with 2 or more children.

Or Couple enrollment if no children enrolled.

(grandparents can participate at no additional cost)

Includes Bala vihar classes for the children, Adult Study Group participation for the parents/grandparents. Includes free lunch prasadam, festivities, cultural program and learning.Also makes the family eligible for participation in other Mission programs open only to Bala vihar children, such as Geeta Chanting, Swaranjali etc.

Single adult Enrollment 2026-2027
$450

Single adult enrollment

Includes Adult Study Group participation, free lunch prasadam, festivities, cultural program and learning.Also eligible for participation in other Mission programs open only to Bala vihar children, such as Geeta Chanting, Swaranjali etc.

Family Enrollment 2026-2027
$550

For families with 2 or more children.

Or Couple enrollment if no children enrolled.

(grandparents can participate at no additional cost)

Includes Bala vihar classes for the children, Adult Study Group participation for the parents/grandparents. Includes free lunch prasadam, festivities, cultural program and learning.Also makes the family eligible for participation in other Mission programs open only to Bala vihar children, such as Geeta Chanting, Swaranjali etc.

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