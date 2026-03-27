2026-2027 Enrollment

For new families with children or a couple enrolling for the first time. Offer only good for the 1st year

(grandparents can participate at no additional cost)

Includes Bala vihar classes for the children, Adult Study Group participation for the parents/grandparents. Includes free lunch prasadam, festivities, cultural program and learning.Also makes the family eligible for participation in other Mission programs open only to Bala vihar children, such as Geeta Chanting, Swaranjali etc.