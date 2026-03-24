2026 - 2027 MEMBERSHIP

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About the memberships
Valid until July 1
Graduates joining within the first year of graduation are exempt from National, Regional, and Local dues. This membership type cannot be renewed.
Valid until July 1
Graduates within their second to fifth year post-graduation are eligible for Young Alumni Membership.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Graduates or former students of record at Tuskegee University are eligible for Regular membership.
This membership type is also for members of one of the officially sanctioned TNAA professional associations.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Current or former Tuskegee University faculty or staff members are eligible for Associate membership.
Associate membership is also open to any interested family member, spouse, or friend of Regular members who demonstrate their financial and moral support to Tuskegee University.
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