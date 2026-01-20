2026 8th Grade Trip to Disneyland & Dance

Hosted by
About this event
This includes admission to the 8th Grade only dance. Requires a signed permission slip to be valid. Slip can be found in 8th Grade Packet.
This includes admission to park and round trip bus fare.
REQUIRES SUBMISSION OF 3 COMPLETED FORMS TO BE VALID:
Disneyland pass holder without a 5/27/25 black-out date
MUST SUBMIT 2 COMPLETE FORMS TO BE VALID:
Please select if you'd like to off-set the cost of admission for another student.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!