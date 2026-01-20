Pioneer Middle School Parent Teacher Organization

Pioneer Middle School Parent Teacher Organization

2026 8th Grade Trip to Disneyland & Dance

8th Grade Dance Ticket
$30

This includes admission to the 8th Grade only dance. Requires a signed permission slip to be valid. Slip can be found in 8th Grade Packet.

Disneyland Admission PLUS Transportation
$141

This includes admission to park and round trip bus fare.


REQUIRES SUBMISSION OF 3 COMPLETED FORMS TO BE VALID:

  1. Field Trip Order Form
  2. TUSD permission slip
  3. TUSD waiver, release, and indemnity agreement
Bus Transportation Only
$20

Disneyland pass holder without a 5/27/25 black-out date


MUST SUBMIT 2 COMPLETE FORMS TO BE VALID:

  1. TUSD Permission Slip
  2. TUSD Waiver, Release, and Indemnity Agreement
Donated Disneyland Scholarship
$141

Please select if you'd like to off-set the cost of admission for another student.

