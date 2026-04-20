Pioneer Middle School Parent Teacher Organization

Event

2026 8th Grade Trip to Disneyland & Dance

Get your student(s) ready for the 2026 8th Grade Dance and Trip to DisneylandThe Pioneer Middle School PTO partners with families and staff to create safe, memorable experiences for our students. Your careful answers help us plan transportation, group supervision, and chaperone support so every student can fully enjoy this milestone trip.Completed payment and form submissions to the front office due by March 18th . ALL REQUIRED FORMS ARE INCLUDED in the 8th Grade Packet and available to be printed out here: