Pioneer Middle School Parent Teacher Organization

Pioneer Middle School Parent Teacher Organization

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Our mission

The Pioneer Middle School PTO collaborates with families and staff to enhance student experiences through events and activities, ensuring a supportive environment for learning and growth. They focus on creating memorable milestones for students.
Past events
Past events
Pioneer Wildcats 2026 Promotion Auction!
Auction
Pioneer Wildcats 2026 Promotion Auction!
May 17, 10:00 PM PDT
More ways to support us
2026 8th Grade Trip to Disneyland & Dance
Event
2026 8th Grade Trip to Disneyland & Dance
Get your student(s) ready for the 2026 8th Grade Dance and Trip to DisneylandThe Pioneer Middle School PTO partners with families and staff to create safe, memorable experiences for our students. Your careful answers help us plan transportation, group supervision, and chaperone support so every student can fully enjoy this milestone trip.Completed payment and form submissions to the front office due by March 18th . ALL REQUIRED FORMS ARE INCLUDED in the 8th Grade Packet and available to be printed out here:
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.pioneerwildcatspto.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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