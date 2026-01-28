2026 Annual Gala

Hosted by
Show your favorite school some love! Help us modernize it so that you don't have to tell people "it looks EXACTLY the same"!
Give as little as $10 to make a difference.
All donations over $150 will be entered into a raffle to win a (1) bottle of wine and apps on us during this year's Greek Festival (June 1-7) or a Fantis Spirit Gear Bundle.
$150 donation = 1 raffle entry
$175 donation = 3 raffle entries
$200+ donation = 5 raffle entries
Can't commit to a full sponsorship? Unable to attend, but want to support?
Starting at $25, you can still give and make a difference!
Our beloved faculty & staff attend the gala for free! Help us offset this cost of $6,600 ($150 x 44 staff members) by sponsoring their tickets. A little bit goes a long way!
Your generous donation will allow us to offset costs & give more funds directly to the facilities fund to help with the modernization and upgrades to the second floor auditorium and classrooms.
Friend Sponsors will be advertised on the auction website (April 24-May 2) & at the gala on May 2.
Family Sponsorships will be advertised on the auction website (April 24-May 2) & at the gala on May 2.
Each Family Sponsorship will also receive one (1) free ticket to the gala.
VIP Sponsorships will be advertised on the auction website (April 24-May 2) & at the gala on May 2.
Each VIP Sponsorship will also receive two (2) free tickets to the gala.
All Star Sponsorships will be advertised on the auction website (April 24-May 2) & at the gala on May 2.
Each All Star Sponsorship will also receive four (4) free tickets to the gala.
