Donation

Donate to A Fantis PTO

🌟 Join us in Supporting our School! 🌟We know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a wonderful community with happy students eager to learn and teachers feeling full supported.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.Please Note:Zeffy does not charge the donor or organization transaction fees. However, a donation amount may automatically appear to help keep Zeffy free for A. Fanits PTO. You are not required to donate to Zeffy. If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy, you must manually change the donation amount to $0 before continuing with your purchase.