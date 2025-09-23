A Fantis PTO
organization logo

A Fantis PTO

Subscribe
Donate

A Fantis PTO

Our mission

A Fantis PTO fosters community engagement and support for students and families at A. Fantis School. We organize events and activities that enhance educational experiences, promote social interaction, and strengthen school spirit.
Events
Events
Brooklyn Cyclones Game
Event
Brooklyn Cyclones Game
May 29, 6:40 - 8:40 PM EDT
1904 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to Teacher Fund
Donation
Donate to Teacher Fund
We know how fortunate we are to have such caring and wonderful teachers at A. Fantis. We love to show our appreciation for our teachers any chance that we get. Please consider donating to help fund a lunch, stock up their coffee pantry and other small acts of appreciation throughout the year.
Donate today
Donate to A Fantis PTO
Donation
Donate to A Fantis PTO
🌟 Join us in Supporting our School! 🌟We know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a wonderful community with happy students eager to learn and teachers feeling full supported.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.Please Note:Zeffy does not charge the donor or organization transaction fees. However, a donation amount may automatically appear to help keep Zeffy free for A. Fanits PTO. You are not required to donate to Zeffy. If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy, you must manually change the donation amount to $0 before continuing with your purchase.
Donate today
Donate to Art Education & Enrichment
Donation
Donate to Art Education & Enrichment
🎨We know how fortunate we are to have such a caring, wonderful & talented art teacher at A. Fantis. Please consider donating to keep the arts going to the next level & allowing us to have an Art Exhibition annually!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.afantis.org/pto

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by