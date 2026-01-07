Michigan Flywheelers Museum

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Michigan Flywheelers Museum

About this event

Antique Engine and Tractor Show tickets

06285 68th St

South Haven, MI 49090, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Admits one adult for one day only. Children 12 and under free with paid admission.

General Admission (Copy)
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Admits one adult for one day only. Children 12 and under free with paid admission.

Senior Admission
$5

Good for seniors ( 62 and older) on Thursday, September 10th only. Children 12 and under free with paid admission.

Sunday special
$5

Admits one person on Sunday September 13th only. Children 12 and under free with paid admission.

Personal Transportation Vehicle
$30

If you would like to bring in a PTV (golf cart, Gator, etc) there is a $30 registration fee which is good for all four days of the show. Drive your PTV to the Registration Gate to pick up your 2026 PTV sticker.

Add a donation for Michigan Flywheelers Museum

$

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