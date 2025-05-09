Michigan Flywheelers Museum

Michigan Flywheelers Museum

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Our mission

The Michigan Flywheelers Museum preserves and showcases American agricultural history through vintage machinery, fostering education and community engagement for all ages to appreciate the significance of farming and its equipment.
Events
Events
Garden Tractor Show/Flea Market
Event
Garden Tractor Show/Flea Market
Jun 12, 8:00 AM - Jun 14, 3:00 PM EDT
06285 68th St, South Haven, MI 49090, USA
Get your tickets
Antique Engine and Tractor Show tickets
Event
Antique Engine and Tractor Show tickets
Sep 10 - Sep 13 | 4 dates & times
06285 68th St, South Haven, MI 49090, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Michigan Flywheelers Museum's Annual membership
Membership
Michigan Flywheelers Museum's Annual membership
Interested In Joining?Come join one of the most interesting and rewarding hobby groups around!Meet lots of interesting people who share a common interest!Learn about our American farming history and the important role that machinery played.All memberships include spouse and children under the age of 18.
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Donation
$100,000 Challenge Grant
$1,075 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Stephenson Historical Barn
Custom
Stephenson Historical Barn
Explore the Stephenson Historical Barn, a hallmark of our Michigan Flywheelers Museum. Nestled in the heart of our grounds, this barn houses vintage machinery that tells the vibrant tale of America's agricultural past.
Learn more

Our website

https://michiganflywheelers.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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