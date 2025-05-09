The Michigan Flywheelers Museum preserves and showcases American agricultural history through vintage machinery, fostering education and community engagement for all ages to appreciate the significance of farming and its equipment.
Interested In Joining?Come join one of the most interesting and rewarding hobby groups around!Meet lots of interesting people who share a common interest!Learn about our American farming history and the important role that machinery played.All memberships include spouse and children under the age of 18.
Explore the Stephenson Historical Barn, a hallmark of our Michigan Flywheelers Museum. Nestled in the heart of our grounds, this barn houses vintage machinery that tells the vibrant tale of America's agricultural past.