Steamboat Creates

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Steamboat Creates

About this event

2026 Art in the Park - Sales Tax Deposit

1001 13th Street

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA

$100 Sales Tax Deposit + $20 Admin Fee (before 06/30/25)
$120

The deadline to pay the Art in the Park sales tax deposit is June 30th. The cost is $100 plus a non-refundable $20 administration fee.

$200 LATE Sales Tax Deposit + $20 Admin Fee (after 06/30/25)
$220

LATE TAX DEPOSITS GO UP TO $220 FOR ALL VENDORS NOT PAYING BY THE DEADLINE OF 06/30/2026.

The cost is $200 plus a non-refundable $20 administration fee.

$300 DELINQUENT Sales Tax Deposit + $20 Administration Fee
$330

Vendors who have delinquent taxes with the City of Steamboat Springs are required to pay a $320 in order to participate in 2026 Art in the Park. Please contact the City of Steamboat Springs immediately to resolve this issue or with any questions:
Mitch O'Lewin, Municipal Sales Tax Technician
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (970) 871-8233

The cost is $300 plus $20 non-refundable administration fee = $320

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