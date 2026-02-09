2026 Art in the Park - Sales Tax Deposit

About this event
The deadline to pay the Art in the Park sales tax deposit is June 30th. The cost is $100 plus a non-refundable $20 administration fee.
LATE TAX DEPOSITS GO UP TO $220 FOR ALL VENDORS NOT PAYING BY THE DEADLINE OF 06/30/2026.
The cost is $200 plus a non-refundable $20 administration fee.
Vendors who have delinquent taxes with the City of Steamboat Springs are required to pay a $320 in order to participate in 2026 Art in the Park. Please contact the City of Steamboat Springs immediately to resolve this issue or with any questions:
Mitch O'Lewin, Municipal Sales Tax Technician
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (970) 871-8233
The cost is $300 plus $20 non-refundable administration fee = $320
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