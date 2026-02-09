2026 Art in the Park - Sales Tax Deposit

Vendors who have delinquent taxes with the City of Steamboat Springs are required to pay a $320 in order to participate in 2026 Art in the Park. Please contact the City of Steamboat Springs immediately to resolve this issue or with any questions:

Mitch O'Lewin, Municipal Sales Tax Technician

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (970) 871-8233



The cost is $300 plus $20 non-refundable administration fee = $320