Field Station Cooperative
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Field Station Cooperative

Hosted by

Field Station Cooperative

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Artwork Auction

Pick-up location

399 Howe Rd, Chesterton, IN 46304, USA

Owls of Indiana - Field Station Kids’ Artwork item
Owls of Indiana - Field Station Kids’ Artwork
$25

Starting bid

Owls of Indiana – 3 Day AM = Eliza Loughery, Koda Lozano, Yani Anaya, James Schmidt, Lia McKinney, Joey Booth, Ziggy Balbo, Beth Swart

Huddle of Penguins - Field Station Kids’ Artwork item
Huddle of Penguins - Field Station Kids’ Artwork
$25

Starting bid

Huddle of Penguins – 3 Day AM = Nevena Olivier, August Movall, Titan Wellsand, Rylin Read, Emily Ford, Margo Fazekas, Danny Ennis, Oliver Zepeda, Tripp Mancini, Clare Zeman, Ruby Koniarz, Jack Funk, Roland Johnson, Joey Booth

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!