2026 Artwork Auction

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Starting bid
Owls of Indiana – 3 Day AM = Eliza Loughery, Koda Lozano, Yani Anaya, James Schmidt, Lia McKinney, Joey Booth, Ziggy Balbo, Beth Swart
Starting bid
Huddle of Penguins – 3 Day AM = Nevena Olivier, August Movall, Titan Wellsand, Rylin Read, Emily Ford, Margo Fazekas, Danny Ennis, Oliver Zepeda, Tripp Mancini, Clare Zeman, Ruby Koniarz, Jack Funk, Roland Johnson, Joey Booth
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