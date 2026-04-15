The RiseUP Group Inc

Hosted by

The RiseUP Group Inc

About this event

2026 Back to School Bash and Back Pack Giveaway

65 Memorial Rd

West Hartford, CT 06107, USA

Standard Vendor / Artisan Space
$25

Secures a 10x10 footprint for your business or retail booth. Please bring your own setup.

Nonprofit / Town Organization Space
Free

Free 10x10 space for registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits and official West Hartford town agencies to share resources.

Performer / Live Artist Application
Free

For musicians, DJs, dancers, or visual artists wanting to perform or paint live. (Our team will follow up to confirm scheduling/logistics).

ADD-ON: Equipment Rental (Tent, Table, Chairs)
$50

Don't want to haul your own gear? We will provide and set up one 10x10 canopy tent, one 6ft table, and two folding chairs in your space.

Add a donation for The RiseUP Group Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!