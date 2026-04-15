2026 Back to School Bash and Back Pack Giveaway

About this event
Secures a 10x10 footprint for your business or retail booth. Please bring your own setup.
Free 10x10 space for registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits and official West Hartford town agencies to share resources.
For musicians, DJs, dancers, or visual artists wanting to perform or paint live. (Our team will follow up to confirm scheduling/logistics).
Don't want to haul your own gear? We will provide and set up one 10x10 canopy tent, one 6ft table, and two folding chairs in your space.
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