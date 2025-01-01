The RiseUP Group Inc

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Donate to Change Lives

Invest in Creativity, Community & Lasting ImpactRiseUP is Connecticut’s statewide nonprofit using art, leadership development, workforce pathways, and accessible design to help communities imagine and build a better future. Since 2012, we’ve produced more than 300 murals, engaged 3,500+ youth, supported 100+ local artists, and provided hands-on employment for adults with disabilities, second-chance individuals, and emerging workers. Your donation directly supports our interconnected programs:Youth Empowerment & Education: Students gain leadership, confidence, and real-world experience through our Elevate and Creative Leadership Programs.Public Art & Placemaking: We create public art and community design projects that celebrate identity, spark pride, and transform neighborhoods.Workforce Development: RiseUP Home & Commercial Services provides skills-based, paid opportunities for individuals building long-term employment success.Accessibility & Community Engagement: Able Solutions brings ADA-compliant Able Tables and inclusive design projects to parks, schools, and public spaces statewide.Your support helps us continue this work—expanding access to creativity, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities.Thank you for choosing to RiseUP with us.