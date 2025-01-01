The RiseUP Group Inc
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The RiseUP Group Inc

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The RiseUP Group Inc

Our mission

The RiseUP Group empowers communities through art, leadership development, and workforce pathways. We create public art, provide skills training, and promote accessibility, fostering creativity and opportunity for all individuals in Connecticut.
Events
Events
2026 Back to School Bash and Back Pack Giveaway
Event
2026 Back to School Bash and Back Pack Giveaway
Aug 23, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
65 Memorial Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107, USA
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Vendor Application: 2026 Off-Main Manchester Experience
Event
Vendor Application: 2026 Off-Main Manchester Experience
Jun 18, 5:00 PM - Sep 17, 8:00 PM EDT
Purnell Pl, Manchester, CT 06040, USA
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Artist/Vendor Application: 2026 Off-Main Experience: Stamford
Event
Artist/Vendor Application: 2026 Off-Main Experience: Stamford
Jun 11, 5:00 PM - Sep 24, 8:00 PM EDT
63 Richmond Hill Ave, Stamford, CT 06901, USA
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More ways to support us
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
Invest in Creativity, Community & Lasting ImpactRiseUP is Connecticut’s statewide nonprofit using art, leadership development, workforce pathways, and accessible design to help communities imagine and build a better future. Since 2012, we’ve produced more than 300 murals, engaged 3,500+ youth, supported 100+ local artists, and provided hands-on employment for adults with disabilities, second-chance individuals, and emerging workers. Your donation directly supports our interconnected programs:Youth Empowerment & Education: Students gain leadership, confidence, and real-world experience through our Elevate and Creative Leadership Programs.Public Art & Placemaking: We create public art and community design projects that celebrate identity, spark pride, and transform neighborhoods.Workforce Development: RiseUP Home & Commercial Services provides skills-based, paid opportunities for individuals building long-term employment success.Accessibility & Community Engagement: Able Solutions brings ADA-compliant Able Tables and inclusive design projects to parks, schools, and public spaces statewide.Your support helps us continue this work—expanding access to creativity, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities.Thank you for choosing to RiseUP with us.
Donate today
The Able Table
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The Able Table
Everyone deserves a seat at the table. Welcome to the official storefront for the Able Table, a social enterprise of The RiseUP Group. The Able Table is a universally designed, accessible picnic table that transforms public spaces. It provides comfortable, dignified seating for individuals using wheelchairs, families with strollers, and seniors needing adaptable seating.But we don’t just build tables; we build community. Each table is constructed and painted by local youth and artists through our Able Builders Program, turning a functional seating area into a beautiful, one-of-a-kind public art piece. By sponsoring or purchasing through our shop, you are directly investing in workforce development, youth empowerment, and a more inclusive community.
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RiseUP Studios: Events & Workshops
Shop
RiseUP Studios: Events & Workshops
Welcome to RiseUP Studios!Located at 30 Bartholomew Ave in Hartford, CT, RiseUP Studios is a 100% collaborative art studio, workshop, and gallery. We are a dynamic hub for artists, educators, and community leaders to develop their craft and host creative events.Choose Your Membership Tier:Open Studio Membership: Perfect for individual artists and creatives who need a reliable, shared workspace to create, collaborate, and grow.Class/Workshop Membership: Perfect for Zumba instructors, dance teachers, or community organizers who need a weekly home base to host a recurring class in a shared, non-exclusive environment.Save 20% with our Annual Plan! Choose the "Annual" billing option at checkout to pay for the year upfront and receive a 20% discount on your membership.(Note: All memberships require an additional $10/month community fee, which covers shared utilities, internet, and studio amenities, automatically added at checkout).
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Studio Private Event Application
Event
Studio Private Event Application
Reserve the Studio CT for your next event.
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Our website

https://www.theriseupgroup.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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