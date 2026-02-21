2026 BANG Conference - Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Maximum visibility. Maximum impact.
The Title Sponsor receives premier recognition throughout the entire conference and direct engagement with attending law enforcement leaders and decision-makers.
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Perfect for organizations wanting strong brand exposure while directly supporting negotiator training and first responder mental wellness.
High visibility with direct audience engagement.
Gold Sponsors receive strong promotional exposure and opportunities to connect directly with attendees during the event.
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Ideal for companies seeking meaningful interaction with public safety professionals.
Support the mission while gaining brand recognition.
Silver Sponsors help make training and resiliency programs possible while receiving event acknowledgment and visibility.
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Great for organizations wanting to show community support and mission alignment.
Direct access to attendees.
Vendors receive dedicated space to showcase products and services to negotiators, trainers, and decision-makers attending the conference.
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Best for businesses focused on relationship building and product demonstration.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!