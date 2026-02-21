Bay Area Negotiator Group, Inc.

Hosted by

Bay Area Negotiator Group, Inc.

About this event

2026 BANG Conference - Sponsorship Opportunities

10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr

Tampa, FL 33619, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000

⭐ Title Sponsor – $5,000

Maximum visibility. Maximum impact.

The Title Sponsor receives premier recognition throughout the entire conference and direct engagement with attending law enforcement leaders and decision-makers.

Includes:

  • 5-minute speaking opportunity to all attendees
  • Digital advertisement played during every event break
  • Most prominent logo placement on signage, attendee gifts, and programs
  • Full-page digital program advertisement
  • Two dedicated pre/post event email promotions
  • Two dedicated social media features
  • Exclusive high-visibility sponsor recognition
  • Vendor table space

Perfect for organizations wanting strong brand exposure while directly supporting negotiator training and first responder mental wellness.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

🥇 Gold Sponsor – $1,500

High visibility with direct audience engagement.

Gold Sponsors receive strong promotional exposure and opportunities to connect directly with attendees during the event.

Includes:

  • Vendor table space
  • Digital ad played during select breaks
  • Half-page digital program advertisement
  • Logo placement on event signage and materials
  • 2-minute product mention during raffle (limited availability)
  • Group sponsor email recognition
  • Social media promotion

Ideal for companies seeking meaningful interaction with public safety professionals.

Silver Sponsor
$1,250

🥈 Silver Sponsor – $1,250

Support the mission while gaining brand recognition.

Silver Sponsors help make training and resiliency programs possible while receiving event acknowledgment and visibility.

Includes:

  • Vendor table space (grouped area)
  • Name listing in digital program
  • Recognition in follow-up communications
  • Group social media acknowledgment
  • Logo presence alongside other supporting sponsors

Great for organizations wanting to show community support and mission alignment.

Vendor / Booth
$500

🏢 Vendor / Booth – $500

Direct access to attendees.

Vendors receive dedicated space to showcase products and services to negotiators, trainers, and decision-makers attending the conference.

Includes:

  • Vendor booth/table space
  • Opportunity to network with 175+ public safety professionals
  • Brand exposure throughout the event

Best for businesses focused on relationship building and product demonstration.

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