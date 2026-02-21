2026 BANG Conference - Sponsorship Opportunities

⭐ Title Sponsor – $5,000

Maximum visibility. Maximum impact.

The Title Sponsor receives premier recognition throughout the entire conference and direct engagement with attending law enforcement leaders and decision-makers.

Includes:

5-minute speaking opportunity to all attendees

Digital advertisement played during every event break

Most prominent logo placement on signage, attendee gifts, and programs

Full-page digital program advertisement

Two dedicated pre/post event email promotions

Two dedicated social media features

Exclusive high-visibility sponsor recognition

Vendor table space

Perfect for organizations wanting strong brand exposure while directly supporting negotiator training and first responder mental wellness.