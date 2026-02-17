2026 Big Court Sponsor Fee

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About this event
Sponsor payments are due by April 30, 2026.
The Court Sponsor fee includes:
• Court member ticket to the Fashion Show
• Court member and escort’s ticket to the Coronation Ball
• Flowers for the Fashion Show and Coronation Ball
• Formal headshot
Court Sponsor fees are non-refundable.
If a Court member withdraws from the Lunar Rendezvous Festival after the sponsor fee has been paid, the payment will be considered a charitable donation to the Festival and will not be refunded.
After completing your sponsor payment, please email your logo file (JPEG, PNG, or SVG format preferred) to [email protected] for inclusion on social media.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!