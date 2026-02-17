2026 Big Court Sponsor Fee

Sponsor payments are due by April 30, 2026.





The Court Sponsor fee includes:

• Court member ticket to the Fashion Show

• Court member and escort’s ticket to the Coronation Ball

• Flowers for the Fashion Show and Coronation Ball

• Formal headshot





Court Sponsor fees are non-refundable.





If a Court member withdraws from the Lunar Rendezvous Festival after the sponsor fee has been paid, the payment will be considered a charitable donation to the Festival and will not be refunded.





After completing your sponsor payment, please email your logo file (JPEG, PNG, or SVG format preferred) to [email protected] for inclusion on social media.