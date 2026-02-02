Golden Circle Special Needs Association

Hosted by

Golden Circle Special Needs Association

About this event

2026 Big Golf Scramble

125 Pr 940

Teague, TX 75860, USA

Golf Team Entry
$300

Men's and Ladies' longest drive and closest to the hole are included in the entry fee. Door prize tickets will be provided to each player.


You will be able to add mulligans, multiple raffle tickets, buy event/GCSNA/Big T merch, etc., during check-in and throughout the day. 

Team Mulligans
$20

2 mulligans for each player on the team

Individual Golfer Entry
$75

Men's and Ladies' longest drive and closest to the hole are included in the entry fee. Door prize tickets will be provided to each player.


You will be able to add mulligans, multiple raffle tickets, buy event/GCSNA/Big T merch, etc., during check-in and throughout the day. 

Individual Mulligans
$5

$5 buys 2 mulligans

Event Sponsorship
$500

This includes your name/business name on a banner on the course, a hole sponsor sign, a team entry, and team mulligans.

Hole Sponsor Sign
$100

We will place a sign on the course featuring your name, family name(s), "in memory of", or business information.

Raffle Tickets
$10

Tickets for the raffle items

Extra Door Prize Tickets
$10

Extra tickets for door prizes

50/50 Raffle Tickets
$10

50/50 tickets: 50% of the pot goes to the winner, 50% to our cause

Add a donation for Golden Circle Special Needs Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!