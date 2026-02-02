2026 Big Golf Scramble

About this event
Men's and Ladies' longest drive and closest to the hole are included in the entry fee. Door prize tickets will be provided to each player.
You will be able to add mulligans, multiple raffle tickets, buy event/GCSNA/Big T merch, etc., during check-in and throughout the day.
2 mulligans for each player on the team
Men's and Ladies' longest drive and closest to the hole are included in the entry fee. Door prize tickets will be provided to each player.
You will be able to add mulligans, multiple raffle tickets, buy event/GCSNA/Big T merch, etc., during check-in and throughout the day.
$5 buys 2 mulligans
This includes your name/business name on a banner on the course, a hole sponsor sign, a team entry, and team mulligans.
We will place a sign on the course featuring your name, family name(s), "in memory of", or business information.
Tickets for the raffle items
Extra tickets for door prizes
50/50 tickets: 50% of the pot goes to the winner, 50% to our cause
$
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