Golden Circle Special Needs Association enhances the lives of individuals with special needs by providing financial resources to local facilities, supporting life skills classes, and organizing community events to foster inclusion and accessibility.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 Big Golf Scramble
Mar 21, 9:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
125 Pr 940, Teague, TX 75860, USA
Custom
2025 Big T's Family Bash Sponsorships
Oct 25, 10:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
839 E Commerce St, Fairfield, TX 75840, USA
More ways to support us
Shop
Golden Circle Merch Shop
Welcome to our online shop! 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission to help special needs youth and adults in our local 5-county area. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and make a positive impact on our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Golden Circle Special Needs Association