Irish Charities of Maryland

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Irish Charities of Maryland

About this event

2026 Center Hall Vendor

2200 York Rd

Timonium, MD 21093

Center Hall Vendor -Single Booth -Full Payment
$1,000

Vendor Payment: Center Hall; 12' x 12' single booth. Check contract for additional information. For no fees, type "0" into Donation line.

Center Hall Vendor - Single Booth - Deposit/Final Payment
$500

Deposit/Final Vendor Payment: Center Hall; 12' x 12' single booth. Check contract for additional information. For no fees, type "0" into Donation line. Final pmt. due: Oct. 16, 2026.

Center Hall Vendor - Double Booth - Full Payment
$2,000

Vendor Payment: Center Hall; 12' x 24' double booth. Check contract for additional information. For no fees, type "0" into Donation line.

Center Hall Vendor - Double booth - Deposit/Final Pmt
$1,000

Vendor Payment: Center Hall; 12' x 24' single booth. Check contract for additional information. For no fees, type "0" into Donation line. Final payment due: Oct. 16, 2026.

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