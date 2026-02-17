2026 Change Makers Community Build & Award Luncheon

About this event
Our best “build + impact” option.
Participate in one build shift and join the Builder’s Break Luncheon program. Great for corporate partners who want hands-on service plus a mission-driven program experience.
The full Change Makers Community Build experience.
Build both shifts and attend the Builder’s Break Luncheon featuring Dr. Connie Ledoux Book and SBTC’s next-phase vision.
Build with us all day.
Join both build shifts for maximum hands-on impact.
This ticket does not include lunch.
Join us for the Builder’s Break Luncheon and program.
Enjoy a boxed lunch and hear from Honored Changemaker Dr. Connie Ledoux Book, plus SBTC updates, alumni impact moments, and a look ahead at our future Entrepreneurial Hub.
Perfect for supporters who want to participate without building.
Get hands-on for one build shift.
You’ll be placed on a build team, receive a safety briefing, and help construct beds that will be delivered to children in our community.
This ticket does not include lunch.
$
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