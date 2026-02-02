2026 Coates & Corks Wine Festival Fundraiser Sponsorship

About this event
(1) Named as a presenting sponsor of the event, (2) Corporate spokesperson invited to speak during program, (3) Corporate signage featured at entry of event, (4) Roped off VIP area for eight guests, (5) Private wine tasting for your guests, (6) Logo placed on all printed & electronic materials, (7) Recognition on all social media marketing and promotion, (8) Verbal recognition as a Champagne Sponsor by our President during president’s address
(1) Corporate signage at entry of event, (2) Roped off VIP area for six guests, (3) Private wine tasting for your guests, (4) Logo placed on all printed & electronic materials, (5) Recognition on all social media marketing and promotion, (6) Verbal recognition as a Malbec sponsor by our President during president’s address
(1) Corporate signage at entry of event, (2) VIP tickets for four guests, (3) Logo placed on all printed & electronic materials, (4) Recognition on all social media marketing and promotion, (5) Verbal recognition as a Cabernet sponsor by our President during president’s address
(1) VIP ticket for two guest, (2) Logo placed on all printed & electronic materials, (3) Recognition on all social media marketing and promotion, (4) Verbal recognition as a Merlot sponsor by our President during president’s address
