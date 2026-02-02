Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Hosted by

Detroit Area Agency on Aging

About this event

2026 DAAA Golf Outing

1018 Sunningdale Dr

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$20,000

Event marketing feature + social media & website recognition, 6-hole signage, podium acknowledgment, and reserved dinner seating. Practice at the range with our President & CEO. (Three Foursomes). Year-long recognition on DAAA’s website, social media networks and newsletters. 2 tickets with reserved seating to the 2025 DAAA Summer Cruise, 2 tickets with reserved seating to DAAA’s 2025 Glorifying Aging Fashion Show held at Michigan Central Station.

Premier Sponsor
$10,000

The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition will via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 6-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. Practice at the range with our President & CEO. (Three Foursomes) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.

Eagle Sponsor
$8,000

The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 4-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (Two Foursomes) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.

Birdie Sponsor
$5,000

The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 3-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (Two Foursomes) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.

Hole In One
$3,500

The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 4-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (One Foursome) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. Company logo will also be placed the beverage cart. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.

Par Sponsor
$2,000

The company name/logo included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 2-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (One Foursome) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.

Bogey (Non-Golfer Package)
$1,000

Market your company name/logo at the event. Sponsoring logo is added to the beverage cart and this package includes two dinner tickets. Note, this donation does not include golf.

Single Golfer
$350

Single Golfer—This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, 1 dinner ticket, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.

Hole Signage
$250

Market your company with signage at one of our holes. (Individual hole sign donations will be placed on hole #2 - hole #17) Note, this donation does not include golf and dinner; only includes lunch.

Dinner at the Lochmoor Clubhouse
$200

Dinner at the Lochmoor clubhouse includes a gourmet meal with steak and salmon options by the in-house Chef, open top shelf bar, and dessert. Note, this option does not include golf and lunch.

Add a donation for Detroit Area Agency on Aging

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!