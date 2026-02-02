2026 DAAA Golf Outing

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Event marketing feature + social media & website recognition, 6-hole signage, podium acknowledgment, and reserved dinner seating. Practice at the range with our President & CEO. (Three Foursomes). Year-long recognition on DAAA’s website, social media networks and newsletters. 2 tickets with reserved seating to the 2025 DAAA Summer Cruise, 2 tickets with reserved seating to DAAA’s 2025 Glorifying Aging Fashion Show held at Michigan Central Station.
The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition will via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 6-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. Practice at the range with our President & CEO. (Three Foursomes) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 4-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (Two Foursomes) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 3-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (Two Foursomes) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
The company name/logo is included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 4-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (One Foursome) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. Company logo will also be placed the beverage cart. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
The company name/logo included on sponsorship signage, and recognition via DAAA Social Channels, Website, 2-hole signage, podium recognition, and reserved dinner seating. (One Foursome) This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, dinner, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
Market your company name/logo at the event. Sponsoring logo is added to the beverage cart and this package includes two dinner tickets. Note, this donation does not include golf.
Single Golfer—This donation includes 18 holes on an award-winning course, lunch, 1 dinner ticket, and an open bar. Special offerings include cigars, prizes, and raffles. A Whole In One Prize of $25,000.
Market your company with signage at one of our holes. (Individual hole sign donations will be placed on hole #2 - hole #17) Note, this donation does not include golf and dinner; only includes lunch.
Dinner at the Lochmoor clubhouse includes a gourmet meal with steak and salmon options by the in-house Chef, open top shelf bar, and dessert. Note, this option does not include golf and lunch.
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