Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Hosted by

Detroit Area Agency on Aging

About this event

2026 DAAA Summer Cruise

24400 Jefferson Ave

St Clair Shores, MI 48080, USA

Gold
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Our highest sponsorship level offers maximum visibility and community impact.


Sponsorship includes:

  • Premier event recognition
  • Social media promotion
  • Recognition on event screens/program materials
  • 15 reserved event tickets
  • 10 tickets to DAAA's Fashion Show at Michigan Central Station on Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Premire Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Become a leading partner in advancing services for older adults across our region.


Sponsorship includes:

  • Premium event recognition
  • Social media promotion
  • Recognition on event screens/program materials
  • 10 reserved event tickets
  • 8 tickets to DAAA's Fashion Show at Michigan Central Station on Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Elite Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Receive premier visibility while making a lasting community impact.


Sponsorship includes:

  • Event recognition
  • Social media promotion
  • Recognition on event screens/program materials
  • 8 reserved event tickets
  • 4 tickets to DAAA'S Fashion Show at Michigan Central Station on Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Prime Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Make a significant impact in support of older adults while enjoying premium event benefits.


Sponsorship includes:

  • Event recognition
  • Social media promotion
  • Recognition on event screens/program materials
  • 6 reserved event tickets
  • 2 tickets to DAAA's Fashion Show at Michigan Central Station on Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Select Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Elevate your impact while receiving enhanced event visibility.


Sponsorship includes:

  • Event recognition
  • Social media promotion
  • Recognition on event screens/program materials
  • 4 reserved event tickets
Custom Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Show your support while increasing your visibility.


Sponsorship includes:

  • Event Recognition
  • Social media promotion
  • Recognition on event screens/program materials
  • 2 reserved event tickets
Older Adult Sponsor
$250

Provide a memorable evening for an older adult in our community. Once your sponsorship is confirmed, our team will contact you regarding the older adult you'd like to sponsor.


Note: Reserved seating cannot be guaranteed after July 1, 2026.

Single Ticket
$250

Enjoy an unforgettable evening aboard the Ovation Yacht Charter featuring luxury accommodations, exceptional cuisine, premium beverages, live entertainment across all three decks, and stunning waterfront views.

Includes one event ticket.


Note: Reserved seating cannot be guaranteed after July 1, 2026.

Add a donation for Detroit Area Agency on Aging

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