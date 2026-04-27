2026 DAAA Summer Cruise

About this event
Our highest sponsorship level offers maximum visibility and community impact.
Sponsorship includes:
Become a leading partner in advancing services for older adults across our region.
Sponsorship includes:
Receive premier visibility while making a lasting community impact.
Sponsorship includes:
Make a significant impact in support of older adults while enjoying premium event benefits.
Sponsorship includes:
Elevate your impact while receiving enhanced event visibility.
Sponsorship includes:
Show your support while increasing your visibility.
Sponsorship includes:
Provide a memorable evening for an older adult in our community. Once your sponsorship is confirmed, our team will contact you regarding the older adult you'd like to sponsor.
Note: Reserved seating cannot be guaranteed after July 1, 2026.
Enjoy an unforgettable evening aboard the Ovation Yacht Charter featuring luxury accommodations, exceptional cuisine, premium beverages, live entertainment across all three decks, and stunning waterfront views.
Includes one event ticket.
Note: Reserved seating cannot be guaranteed after July 1, 2026.
$
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