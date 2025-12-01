Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

Offered by

Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

About this shop

2026 Spring Lacrosse Clinic & Summer Camp - Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse

Spring Lacrosse Clinic
$40

Spring Lacrosse Clinic  - Monday April 6th 2026

9am-12pm 

*No school for DASD students


List PLAYER Information Below


LOCATION: Downingtown East High School Upper Turf Field

Lacrosse Summer Camp
$150

Lacrosse Summer Camp - Monday, June 8th thru Thursday, June 11th

9am-12pm

(Rain date Friday, June 12)


List PLAYER Information Below


LOCATION: Downingtown East High School Upper Turf Field

$10 SAVINGS || Combo Package ||Both Clinic and Summer Camp
$180

Includes registration for both:

*Spring Lacrosse CLINIC Monday, April 6th 9am-12pm

and

*Lacrosse Summer CAMP Monday, June 8th thru Thursday, June 11th 9am-12pm

(Rain date Friday, June 12)


List PLAYER Information Below

Add a donation for Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!