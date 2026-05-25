2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala: Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
VALUED AT $1200
A whisper of gold leaf. A brushstroke from another era. This extraordinary hand-painted cashmere shawl transforms wearable fashion into timeless fine art.
Inspired by Gustav Klimt’s iconic masterpiece The Kiss, this luxurious shawl was created during the Golden Age using original oils and delicate gold leaf detailing, bringing warmth, romance, and opulence into every fold. Rich with luminous metallic tones and intricate artistry, this one-of-a-kind piece embodies elegance, passion, and artistic legacy.
Soft, radiant, and undeniably collectible, the shawl is both a statement garment and a conversation piece worthy of gallery admiration. Whether draped for an elegant evening or displayed as heirloom art, it captures the spirit of timeless beauty and refined sophistication.
Perfect for: Art collectors, luxury fashion lovers, patrons of the arts, and anyone drawn to rare craftsmanship and timeless elegance.
Donated by: Kirschner Furs Savannah (3801 Bull St, Savannah, GA, 31405)
Image shown is a stylized representation. Actual item may vary in appearance and detail.
Starting bid
VALUE: $900
Immerse yourself in the heart of Savannah with this luxurious Juneteenth Staycation package. Enjoy a stylish 3-day, 2-night escape at the brand-new TEMPO by Hilton, indulge in fine dining with a $100 gift card to the historic Old Pink House, and deepen your connection to our rich heritage with tickets for two on a Savannah Black History Tour. Complete this unforgettable experience with a relaxing 60-minute mobile massage in the comfort of your staycation suite for yourself or partner.
This bundle perfectly captures the spirit of Juneteenth — celebration, reflection, and Black excellence — while supporting local Savannah businesses and cultural tourism.
Perfect for: Couples, friends, or anyone looking to create lasting memories in our historic city.
Includes:
Starting bid
VALUE: $355
Celebrate Black legacy, pride, and freedom this Juneteenth with this empowering collection. The “Legacy & Vision” apparel inspires bold self-expression and cultural pride, while the premium ElonWick candle creates a warm, inviting ambiance at home. Complete the experience with a $100 dining gift card to one of Savannah’s beloved local restaurants.
This bundle perfectly captures the spirit of Juneteenth — honoring where we’ve been and visioning where we’re going — while supporting Black-owned businesses in Savannah.
Perfect for: Pageant supporters, community leaders, and families who value cultural empowerment.
Starting bid
VALUE: $355
Elevate your everyday experience with this Shine & Savor bundle — a perfect celebration of Juneteenth pride and personal excellence. Keep your vehicle pageant-ready and pristine with three professional Mobile Detailing services. Savor the moment with a premium collection of artisanal coffee, confections, and gourmet treats. Create a warm, fragrant sanctuary in your home with a luxurious ElonWick candle.
This bundle represents investing in your presentation, your joy, and your space while proudly supporting Black-owned businesses throughout Savannah.
Perfect for: Hosts, car enthusiasts, and those who love luxurious self-care and entertaining.
Starting bid
VALUED AT: $305
Radiate confidence and inner beauty with this Juneteenth-inspired Beauty & Glow package. Replenish and revitalize with professional IV Hydration and B12 injections, and enjoy the luxurious scent of an ElonWick candle.
Finish with a Mobile Detailing service to keep your vehicle shining. This bundle supports self-care, radiance, and presentation — essential elements of pageant excellence and personal empowerment — while uplifting local Black-owned businesses in Savannah.
Perfect for: Pageant contestants, busy professionals, and anyone ready to glow from the inside out.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!