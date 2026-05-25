Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala: Silent Auction

Hand Painted Cashmere Shawl item
Hand Painted Cashmere Shawl
$500

Starting bid

VALUED AT $1200


A whisper of gold leaf. A brushstroke from another era. This extraordinary hand-painted cashmere shawl transforms wearable fashion into timeless fine art.


Inspired by Gustav Klimt’s iconic masterpiece The Kiss, this luxurious shawl was created during the Golden Age using original oils and delicate gold leaf detailing, bringing warmth, romance, and opulence into every fold. Rich with luminous metallic tones and intricate artistry, this one-of-a-kind piece embodies elegance, passion, and artistic legacy.

Soft, radiant, and undeniably collectible, the shawl is both a statement garment and a conversation piece worthy of gallery admiration. Whether draped for an elegant evening or displayed as heirloom art, it captures the spirit of timeless beauty and refined sophistication.


Perfect for: Art collectors, luxury fashion lovers, patrons of the arts, and anyone drawn to rare craftsmanship and timeless elegance.


Donated by: Kirschner Furs Savannah (3801 Bull St, Savannah, GA, 31405)


Image shown is a stylized representation. Actual item may vary in appearance and detail.

Savannah Staycation Experience item
Savannah Staycation Experience item
Savannah Staycation Experience item
Savannah Staycation Experience
$350

Starting bid

VALUE: $900

Immerse yourself in the heart of Savannah with this luxurious Juneteenth Staycation package. Enjoy a stylish 3-day, 2-night escape at the brand-new TEMPO by Hilton, indulge in fine dining with a $100 gift card to the historic Old Pink House, and deepen your connection to our rich heritage with tickets for two on a Savannah Black History Tour. Complete this unforgettable experience with a relaxing 60-minute mobile massage in the comfort of your staycation suite for yourself or partner.


This bundle perfectly captures the spirit of Juneteenth — celebration, reflection, and Black excellence — while supporting local Savannah businesses and cultural tourism.


Perfect for: Couples, friends, or anyone looking to create lasting memories in our historic city.


Includes:

  • 3-Day / 2-Night Staycation at the brand new TEMPO by Hilton in historic downtown Savannah, GA
  • $100 Gift Card to The Old Pink House restaurant
  • Tickets for Two to a Savannah Black History Tour experience
  • 60-Minute Mobile Massage for One by Dawn Johnson of M2Y
Legacy & Vision item
Legacy & Vision item
Legacy & Vision item
Legacy & Vision item
Legacy & Vision
$145

Starting bid

VALUE: $355

Celebrate Black legacy, pride, and freedom this Juneteenth with this empowering collection. The “Legacy & Vision” apparel inspires bold self-expression and cultural pride, while the premium ElonWick candle creates a warm, inviting ambiance at home. Complete the experience with a $100 dining gift card to one of Savannah’s beloved local restaurants.


This bundle perfectly captures the spirit of Juneteenth — honoring where we’ve been and visioning where we’re going — while supporting Black-owned businesses in Savannah.


Perfect for: Pageant supporters, community leaders, and families who value cultural empowerment.


  • “Legacy & Vision” Empowerment Collection (XL Canvas Bucket Bag, Denim Tote, Premium Statement T-Shirts, and Denim Cap featuring powerful messages: “Be the Change,” “Working on My Legacy,” “I Am Living,” and more) ($225)
    • Donor: Diaspora Marketplace (510 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd)
  • ElonWick Candle (one random of three luxurious scents: Lemon Grove, Sweet Tobacco & Honey, Dark Musk & Cedarwood) ($30)
    • Donor: Elondia Harden (elonwickcandleco.com)
  • $100 Gift Card to West Broad Bandshell Restaurant ($100)
    • Donor: West Broad Bandshell (514 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd)
Shine & Savor item
Shine & Savor item
Shine & Savor item
Shine & Savor item
Shine & Savor
$145

Starting bid

VALUE: $355

Elevate your everyday experience with this Shine & Savor bundle — a perfect celebration of Juneteenth pride and personal excellence. Keep your vehicle pageant-ready and pristine with three professional Mobile Detailing services. Savor the moment with a premium collection of artisanal coffee, confections, and gourmet treats. Create a warm, fragrant sanctuary in your home with a luxurious ElonWick candle.


This bundle represents investing in your presentation, your joy, and your space while proudly supporting Black-owned businesses throughout Savannah.


Perfect for: Hosts, car enthusiasts, and those who love luxurious self-care and entertaining.


  • Two Mobile Detailing Services (up to midsized suv) $150
    • Donor: Dewberry Mobile Detailing (912-470-9065)
  • A Taste of Indulgence: Ultimate Coffee & Confections Collection (freshly roasted coffee beans, flavored syrups, honey, herbal tea, Italian biscotti, and more) $175
    • Donor: Indulge Coffee (indulge-coffee.com)
  • One ElonWick Premium Candles (from the Best Seller collection) $30
    • Donor: Elondia Harden (elonwickcandleco.com)
Beauty & Glow item
Beauty & Glow item
Beauty & Glow item
Beauty & Glow item
Beauty & Glow
$125

Starting bid

VALUED AT: $305


Radiate confidence and inner beauty with this Juneteenth-inspired Beauty & Glow package. Replenish and revitalize with professional IV Hydration and B12 injections, and enjoy the luxurious scent of an ElonWick candle.


Finish with a Mobile Detailing service to keep your vehicle shining. This bundle supports self-care, radiance, and presentation — essential elements of pageant excellence and personal empowerment — while uplifting local Black-owned businesses in Savannah.


Perfect for: Pageant contestants, busy professionals, and anyone ready to glow from the inside out.


  • IV Hydration with package of B12 Injections ($200 value)
    • Donor: Essential Me Aesthetics (Essentialmespa.com)
  • One Mobile Detailing Service ($75 value)
      • Donor: Dewberry Mobile Detailing (912-470-9065)
  • One ElonWick Premium Candle ($30 value)
      • Donor: Elondia Harden (elonwickcandleco.com)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!