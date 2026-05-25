2026 Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala: Silent Auction

VALUED AT $1200





A whisper of gold leaf. A brushstroke from another era. This extraordinary hand-painted cashmere shawl transforms wearable fashion into timeless fine art.





Inspired by Gustav Klimt’s iconic masterpiece The Kiss, this luxurious shawl was created during the Golden Age using original oils and delicate gold leaf detailing, bringing warmth, romance, and opulence into every fold. Rich with luminous metallic tones and intricate artistry, this one-of-a-kind piece embodies elegance, passion, and artistic legacy.

Soft, radiant, and undeniably collectible, the shawl is both a statement garment and a conversation piece worthy of gallery admiration. Whether draped for an elegant evening or displayed as heirloom art, it captures the spirit of timeless beauty and refined sophistication.





Perfect for: Art collectors, luxury fashion lovers, patrons of the arts, and anyone drawn to rare craftsmanship and timeless elegance.





Donated by: Kirschner Furs Savannah (3801 Bull St, Savannah, GA, 31405)





Image shown is a stylized representation. Actual item may vary in appearance and detail.