Care Moor Foundation For Civic Engagement

Hosted by

Care Moor Foundation For Civic Engagement

About this event

2026 Emancipation Ball Sponsors

1414 S Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60608, USA

ELEVATE (PRESENTING SPONSOR)
$20,000

The ELEVATE sponsor receives maximum visibility across all marketing materials, media, on-site signage, promotional efforts, speaking opportunity, along with premium access, hospitality opportunities and exclusive brand integration throughout the event - includes (@) 10 seat VIP tables, Full page ad and opportunity to insert items into VIP swag bag.

CHAMPION SPONSOR
$10,000

The CHAMPION sponsor receives significant visibility across all marketing materials, media, on-site signage, and promotional efforts, along with premium access, hospitality opportunities - includes (1) 10 seat VIP table Full page ad and opportunity to insert items into VIP swag bag.

UNIFY SPONSOR
$7,500

The UNIFY sponsor receives visibility across all marketing materials, media, on-site signage, and promotional efforts - includes (6) reserved seats and 1/2 page ad and opportunity to insert items into VIP swag bag.

EMPOWER SPONSOR
$5,000

The EMPOWER sponsor receives visibility across all marketing materials, media, on-site signage and promotional efforts - includes (4) reserved seats and a 1/4 page ad and opportunity to insert items into VIP swag bag.

Event Program Book (Full Page Ad)
$1,200

Support the Emancipation Ball 2026 by placing a full-page ad in our official event program booklet.

A full-page ad offers a unique opportunity to:

  • Showcase your brand to a highly engaged and influential audience
  • Align with a culturally impactful, purpose-driven event
  • Gain visibility in a premium, keepsake program distributed to all attendees


Event Program Book (1/2 Page Ad)
$750

Support the Emancipation Ball 2026 by placing a 1/2-page ad in our official event program booklet.

A full-page ad offers a unique opportunity to:

  • Showcase your brand to a highly engaged and influential audience
  • Align with a culturally impactful, purpose-driven event
  • Gain visibility in a premium, keepsake program distributed to all attendees
Event Program Book (1/4 Page Ad)
$500

Support the Emancipation Ball 2026 by placing a 1/4-page ad in our official event program booklet.

A full-page ad offers a unique opportunity to:

  • Showcase your brand to a highly engaged and influential audience
  • Align with a culturally impactful, purpose-driven event
  • Gain visibility in a premium, keepsake program distributed to all attendees
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