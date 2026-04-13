2026 Emancipation Ball Sponsors

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About this event
The ELEVATE sponsor receives maximum visibility across all marketing materials, media, on-site signage, promotional efforts, speaking opportunity, along with premium access, hospitality opportunities and exclusive brand integration throughout the event - includes (@) 10 seat VIP tables, Full page ad and opportunity to insert items into VIP swag bag.
The CHAMPION sponsor receives significant visibility across all marketing materials, media, on-site signage, and promotional efforts, along with premium access, hospitality opportunities - includes (1) 10 seat VIP table Full page ad and opportunity to insert items into VIP swag bag.
The UNIFY sponsor receives visibility across all marketing materials, media, on-site signage, and promotional efforts - includes (6) reserved seats and 1/2 page ad and opportunity to insert items into VIP swag bag.
The EMPOWER sponsor receives visibility across all marketing materials, media, on-site signage and promotional efforts - includes (4) reserved seats and a 1/4 page ad and opportunity to insert items into VIP swag bag.
Support the Emancipation Ball 2026 by placing a full-page ad in our official event program booklet.
A full-page ad offers a unique opportunity to:
Support the Emancipation Ball 2026 by placing a 1/2-page ad in our official event program booklet.
A full-page ad offers a unique opportunity to:
Support the Emancipation Ball 2026 by placing a 1/4-page ad in our official event program booklet.
A full-page ad offers a unique opportunity to:
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