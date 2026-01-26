2026 Extras Designer Bag Bingo

About this event
Includes all 4 Specials + 2 Grand Prize sheets
Includes all 4 Special Game sheets
Includes 6 game boards total
Includes 3 game boards
Michael Kors Marilyn Medium Woven Satchel with matching Jet Set Wallet and Chatham Sunglasses.
Retail Value $875
Coach Hadley Turnlock Tote Bag with coordinating Long Zip Around Wallet in signature print with a Coach floral print umbrella.
Retail value $701
Kate Spade Black Pinch Shoulder Bag with Madison Medium Wallet, Hole Punch Spade Pearlescent Bracelet, and Signature Spade Earrings.
Retail value $805
Tory Burch Blake Stripe Canvas Jumbo Tote with Emerson Denim Wallet, and Tory Burch Sublime travel size perfume.
Retail value $830
Pack of 16 Regular bingo games
Assorted colors
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!