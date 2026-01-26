Hosted by

ICA HSO

About this event

2026 Extras Designer Bag Bingo

Combo item
Combo item
Combo
$40

Includes all 4 Specials + 2 Grand Prize sheets

4 Specials Combo item
4 Specials Combo
$20

Includes all 4 Special Game sheets

Double Grand Prize Sheet item
Double Grand Prize Sheet
$20

Includes 6 game boards total

Single Grand Prize game sheet item
Single Grand Prize game sheet
$15

Includes 3 game boards

Special Game #1 item
Special Game #1
$5

Michael Kors Marilyn Medium Woven Satchel with matching Jet Set Wallet and Chatham Sunglasses.

Retail Value $875

Special Game #2 item
Special Game #2
$5

Coach Hadley Turnlock Tote Bag with coordinating Long Zip Around Wallet in signature print with a Coach floral print umbrella.

Retail value $701

Special Game #3 item
Special Game #3
$5

Kate Spade Black Pinch Shoulder Bag with Madison Medium Wallet, Hole Punch Spade Pearlescent Bracelet, and Signature Spade Earrings.

Retail value $805

Special Game #4 item
Special Game #4
$5

Tory Burch Blake Stripe Canvas Jumbo Tote with Emerson Denim Wallet, and Tory Burch Sublime travel size perfume.

Retail value $830

Extra Regular Bingo Games
$20

Pack of 16 Regular bingo games

Daubers
$3

Assorted colors

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!