ICA HSO
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Our mission
ICA HSO empowers communities through engaging events like Designer Bag Bingo, fostering social connections while raising funds to support local initiatives and enhance the quality of life for residents.
Past events
Past events
Event
Designer Bag Bingo Sponsors 2026
Mar 21, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
Event
2026 Designer Bag Bingo
Mar 21, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
905 Chestnut St, Douglassville, PA 19518, USA
Custom
2026 Extras Designer Bag Bingo
Mar 21, 5:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
Contact information
[email protected]
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