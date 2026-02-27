2026 Fiesta de Hockey NY - 3v3 Tournament Registration

Each $850 purchase represents one team entry for the Fiesta de Hockey IIHF-rules 3v3 Tournament. This can be paid in full at the time of this registration or with a deposit (minimum $100). All registration payments must be completed and made in full by May 22.





Registration includes 4 guaranteed games, matching team jerseys with event logo, player giveaway, and participation in a cultural music event midday Saturday for all attendees on site. Champions will receive a banner to take home.