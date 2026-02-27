2026 Fiesta de Hockey NY - 3v3 Tournament Registration

About this event
Each $850 purchase represents one team entry for the Fiesta de Hockey IIHF-rules 3v3 Tournament. This can be paid in full at the time of this registration or with a deposit (minimum $100). All registration payments must be completed and made in full by May 22.
Registration includes 4 guaranteed games, matching team jerseys with event logo, player giveaway, and participation in a cultural music event midday Saturday for all attendees on site. Champions will receive a banner to take home.
This is for athletes that want to participate but do not have a team. You will be placed on a team in your respective age group.
Registration includes 4 guaranteed games, team jersey with event logo, player giveaway, and participation in a cultural music event midday Saturday for all attendees on site.
This item waives the need for a Team Entry fee. The renown National Puerto Rican Day Parade generates over 1 million participants each year with more viewing the stream and broadcast. This Sponsorship will get your logo on our Social Media and Website which receives added traffic during the parade. In addition it will place your logo on the handheld signs that our athlete-members carry down the parade route. To inquire about other sponsor opportunities email [email protected].
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