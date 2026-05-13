2026 Fore the Kids Golf Tournament

About this event
With this registration, you and your team will play 18 holes in a shotgun format. Lunch will be provided to attendees. Following play, we will return to the clubhouse where there will be a grazing table for extra snacking and begin to draw raffle tickets + announce winners.
Register to help volunteer on the day-of the event. You can: help prep food, monitor our hole-in-one hole, and more! Questions? Email [email protected]
$
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