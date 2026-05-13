Isabella County Child Advocacy Center

Hosted by

Isabella County Child Advocacy Center

About this event

2026 Fore the Kids Golf Tournament

4452 E Millbrook Rd

Mt Pleasant, MI 48858, USA

Team Registration (4 players)
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

With this registration, you and your team will play 18 holes in a shotgun format. Lunch will be provided to attendees. Following play, we will return to the clubhouse where there will be a grazing table for extra snacking and begin to draw raffle tickets + announce winners.

Hole Sponsor
$100
  • Sign at sponsored hole
  • Listed on Golf Cart Sponsor Card
Community Partner Bundle
$400
  • Sign at sponsored hole
  • Listed on Golf Cart Sponsor Card
  • Social Media Recognition - dedicated spotlights on Facebook pre and post event
  • Logo displayed on website
  • Opportunity to provide promotional items in golfer goodie bags
Drivers for Change Package
$800
  • Includes 4-person team
  • Banner displayed at event
  • Listed on Golf Cart Sponsor Card
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo displayed on website
  • Opportunity to provide promotional items in golfer goodie bags
Guardians of the Green Package (Title Sponsor)
$1,500
  • Includes 4-person team
  • Banner displayed at event
  • Listed on Golf Cart Sponsor Card
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo displayed on website
  • Logo on all printed material
  • Mentions at the event
  • Opportunity to provide promotional items in golfer goodie bags
Volunteer
Free

Register to help volunteer on the day-of the event. You can: help prep food, monitor our hole-in-one hole, and more! Questions? Email [email protected]

Add a donation for Isabella County Child Advocacy Center

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