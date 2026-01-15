2026 Fundraiser Auto Show at the Ottawa County Arts Festival

About this event
One entry per vehicle helps put books in the hands of kids in Ottawa County, Oklahoma!
Help spread the magic of reading to children in Ottawa County by sponsoring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library! With a generous contribution of $150, you'll provide books for nearly 100 children for an entire year. This is a wonderful opportunity to make a lasting impact on young lives and promote literacy in our community.
What You Get as a Sponsor: Recognition on the Event Facebook Page, Website Acknowledgment, & Shoutout During the Show
Email a high-resolution logo to [email protected]
For $250, you will get to help provide books for children in Ottawa County, AND you will get your logo on one of our trophies for the auto show! Just 10 spots are available!
Help spread the magic of reading to children in Ottawa County by sponsoring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library! With a generous contribution of $500, you'll provide books for nearly 200 children for an entire year. This is a wonderful opportunity to make a lasting impact on young lives and promote literacy in our community.
What You Get as a Sponsor: Recognition on the Event Facebook Page, Website Acknowledgment, & Shoutout During the Show
Help spread the magic of reading to children in Ottawa County by sponsoring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library! For just $1,000 you can be the main sponsor of the show!
What You Get as the Main Sponsor: Recognition on the Event's Facebook Page & Website, Logo on all promotional material (posters, event posts, banner, etc.), & Shoutout During the Show
Set up in a designated area of the car show to sell and swap parts!
