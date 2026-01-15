2026 Fundraiser Auto Show at the Ottawa County Arts Festival

Help spread the magic of reading to children in Ottawa County by sponsoring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library! With a generous contribution of $150, you'll provide books for nearly 100 children for an entire year. This is a wonderful opportunity to make a lasting impact on young lives and promote literacy in our community.

What You Get as a Sponsor: Recognition on the Event Facebook Page, Website Acknowledgment, & Shoutout During the Show

Email a high-resolution logo to [email protected]