2026 Fundraising Event Sponsorship

* Premier logo display on event materials, event webpage, and social media. * Recognition as presenting sponsor in opening remarks. * Booth at the event or a 3 minute speaking opportunity. * Spotlight featured in UP Words newsletter. * Premier seating for 10 guests. * Three (3) VIP parking spots.
* Premier logo display on event materials, event webpage, and social media. * Recognition as presenting sponsor in opening remarks. * Booth at the event or a 3 minute speaking opportunity. * Spotlight featured in UP Words newsletter. * Premier seating for 10 guests. * Three (3) VIP parking spots.
Emerald Impact Sponsor
$5,000
* Prominent logo display on event materials, event webpage and social media. * Recognition at the podium. * Featured in UP Words newsletter. * Premier seating for 5 guests. * Two (2) VIP parking spots.
* Prominent logo display on event materials, event webpage and social media. * Recognition at the podium. * Featured in UP Words newsletter. * Premier seating for 5 guests. * Two (2) VIP parking spots.
Heartroot Sponsor
$2,500
* Logo display on event materials, event webpage and social media. * Recognition at the podium. *Recognition in UP Words newsletter. * Premier seating for 2 guests. * One (1) VIP parking spot.
* Logo display on event materials, event webpage and social media. * Recognition at the podium. *Recognition in UP Words newsletter. * Premier seating for 2 guests. * One (1) VIP parking spot.
Clover Contributor
$1,000
* Logo display on event materials, event webpage, and social media. * Recognition at the podium. * Recognition in UP Words newsletter. * Ticket for one (1) guest.
* Logo display on event materials, event webpage, and social media. * Recognition at the podium. * Recognition in UP Words newsletter. * Ticket for one (1) guest.
Add a donation for United Parents
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!