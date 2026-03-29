I S Hankins--f A Johnson Education Foundation Inc

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I S Hankins--f A Johnson Education Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Hankins / Johnson Education Foundation Golf Classic

549 W Par St

Orlando, FL 32804, USA

Single Golfer
$150

Registration For 1 Golfer + Admission To Awards Brunch

Golf Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration For 4 Golfers & Awards Brunch

Title Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Registration For Sixteen (16) Golfers, Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area, Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon, 60 second commercial played during Awards Luncheon, Spotlight Feature Of Your Company In The Promotional Recap Video Of The Event, Space Provided For Your Business To Set Up A Booth/Display On The Course, Business Name/Logo On All Marketing Material (Print & Social Media), Business Name Announced During The Event, Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event, Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On Two Tee Boxes

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Registration For Eight (8) Golfers

Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area

Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon

Spotlight Feature Of Your Company In The Promotional Recap Video Of The Event

Space Provided For Your Business To Set Up A Booth/Display On The Course

Business Name/Logo On All Marketing Material (Print & Social Media)

Business Name Announced During The Event

Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event

Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On Two Tee Boxes

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration For Four (4) Golfers

Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area

Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon

Business Name Announced During The Event

Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event

Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On A Tee Box

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Registration For Two (2) Golfers

Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area

Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon

Business Name Announced During The Event

Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event

Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On A Tee Box

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Registration For one (1) Golfer

Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area

Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon

Business Name Announced During The Event

Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event

Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On A Tee Box

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Registration For Two (2) Golfers, Exclusive Opportunity To Provide Breakfast During Registration, Business Name Announced During The Event, Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event, Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On A Tee Box

Closest To The Pin Sponsor
$500

Includes exclusive signage with logo on Par 3-hole pin flag and the opportunity to present the award at the Luncheon.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Includes exclusive signage with logo on Par 5 hole pin flag and the opportunity to present the award at the Luncheon.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event

Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On A Tee Box

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