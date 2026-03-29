2026 Hankins / Johnson Education Foundation Golf Classic

About this event
Registration For 1 Golfer + Admission To Awards Brunch
Registration For 4 Golfers & Awards Brunch
Registration For Sixteen (16) Golfers, Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area, Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon, 60 second commercial played during Awards Luncheon, Spotlight Feature Of Your Company In The Promotional Recap Video Of The Event, Space Provided For Your Business To Set Up A Booth/Display On The Course, Business Name/Logo On All Marketing Material (Print & Social Media), Business Name Announced During The Event, Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event, Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On Two Tee Boxes
Registration For Eight (8) Golfers
Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area
Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon
Spotlight Feature Of Your Company In The Promotional Recap Video Of The Event
Space Provided For Your Business To Set Up A Booth/Display On The Course
Business Name/Logo On All Marketing Material (Print & Social Media)
Business Name Announced During The Event
Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event
Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On Two Tee Boxes
Registration For Four (4) Golfers
Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area
Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon
Business Name Announced During The Event
Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event
Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On A Tee Box
Registration For Two (2) Golfers
Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area
Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon
Business Name Announced During The Event
Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event
Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On A Tee Box
Registration For one (1) Golfer
Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area
Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon
Business Name Announced During The Event
Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event
Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On A Tee Box
Registration For Two (2) Golfers, Exclusive Opportunity To Provide Breakfast During Registration, Business Name Announced During The Event, Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event, Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On A Tee Box
Includes exclusive signage with logo on Par 3-hole pin flag and the opportunity to present the award at the Luncheon.
Includes exclusive signage with logo on Par 5 hole pin flag and the opportunity to present the award at the Luncheon.
Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event
Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On A Tee Box
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