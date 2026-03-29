2026 Hankins / Johnson Education Foundation Golf Classic

Registration For Eight (8) Golfers

Large Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed In Golfer Registration Area

Banner With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed At Awards Luncheon

Spotlight Feature Of Your Company In The Promotional Recap Video Of The Event

Space Provided For Your Business To Set Up A Booth/Display On The Course

Business Name/Logo On All Marketing Material (Print & Social Media)

Business Name Announced During The Event

Marketing Material With Your Business Name/Logo Distributed At The Event

Sign With Your Business Name/Logo Displayed On Two Tee Boxes