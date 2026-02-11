2026 Ho'olaule'a Tickets

About this event
Adults 18+ and individual children ages 6-17 (who are not a part of the Family Rate group ticket).
Includes 2 adults and 2 children (ages 6–17). To add more children ages 6–17, purchase the Family Rate group ticket plus the Child Add‑On for each additional child. Children 5 and under are free. All individuals included in the Family Rate and Child Add‑On must be present together at check‑in.
This ticket is only for children ages 6–17 and can only be purchased in conjunction with the Family Rate group ticket. Without a Family Rate group ticket, an individual child will require a General Admission ticket. Children 5 and under are free.
Adults 18+ and individual children ages 6-17 (who are not a part of the Family Rate group ticket).
Includes 2 adults and 2 children (ages 6–17). To add more children ages 6–17, purchase the Family Rate plus the Child Add‑On for each additional child. Children 5 and under are free. All individuals included in the Family Rate and Child Add‑On must be present together at check‑in.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!