Housing Opportunities Made Easier

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Housing Opportunities Made Easier

About this event

2026 Ventura County Housing Conference

Serra Center: 5205 Upland Rd

Camarillo, CA 93012, USA

Early Bird
$110
Available until Aug 2

Discount price only available until Aug. 1

Regular
$150
Available until Sep 16

Regular admission 8/2/2026 - 9/15/2026

Late Registration
$200

Ticket purchase after 9/15.

SPONSOR-only Registration
Free

Register using sponsorship tickets

ADU Sponsor - $250
$250

For small nonprofits and community orgs only. Includes 1 ticket, exhibit table, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.

Condo Sponsor - $500
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, exhibit table, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.

Cabin Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes 3 tickets, exhibit table, 3x4 ad in program, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.

Cottage Sponsor - $2,500
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 tickets, exhibit table, quarter-page ad in program, option to facilitate a lunch discussion group, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.

Villa Sponsor - $5,000
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 tickets, one year HOME membership, promotional article or blast, exhibit table, half-page ad in program, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.

Chateau Sponsor - $7,500
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 tickets, one year HOME membership, exhibit table, full-page ad in program, speaking opportunity, promotional article or blast, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.

Castle Sponsor - $10,000
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 tickets, one year HOME membership, exhibit table, full-page ad in program, speaking opportunity, promotional article or blast, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.

Add a donation for Housing Opportunities Made Easier

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