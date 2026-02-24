2026 Ventura County Housing Conference

About this event
Camarillo, CA 93012, USA
Discount price only available until Aug. 1
Regular admission 8/2/2026 - 9/15/2026
Ticket purchase after 9/15.
Register using sponsorship tickets
For small nonprofits and community orgs only. Includes 1 ticket, exhibit table, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.
Includes 2 tickets, exhibit table, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.
Includes 3 tickets, exhibit table, 3x4 ad in program, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.
Includes 4 tickets, exhibit table, quarter-page ad in program, option to facilitate a lunch discussion group, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.
Includes 6 tickets, one year HOME membership, promotional article or blast, exhibit table, half-page ad in program, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.
Includes 8 tickets, one year HOME membership, exhibit table, full-page ad in program, speaking opportunity, promotional article or blast, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.
Includes 10 tickets, one year HOME membership, exhibit table, full-page ad in program, speaking opportunity, promotional article or blast, and numerous recognition benefits before, during and after event.
$
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