Three smiling people in business attire converse in the foreground, with a blurred background featuring a stock market graph and event details.
Junior Achievement Of Southwest Virginia

Hosted by

Junior Achievement Of Southwest Virginia

About this event

2026 Inaugural JA Stock Market Challenge

201 S Jefferson St

Roanoke, VA 24011, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
  • (4) Corporate teams
  • Naming Rights - "The JA Stock Market Challenge, presented by..."
  • Early access to speakeasy for cocktail hour
  • Logo on table numbers
  • Logo in the Day-of-Event simulation
  • Logo on all onsite materials
  • Logo on stock trading paddles
  • Company stock ticker during event
  • Emcee recognition
  • (2) Social media shoutouts
  • Logo on marketing material (digital and printed)
  • Logo on website
  • Logo recognition onsite at event
Bell Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
  • (3) Corporate teams
  • Ringing opening/closing bell
  • Logo in the Day-of-Event simulation
  • Logo on all onsite materials
  • Company stock ticker during event
  • Emcee recognition
  • (1) Social media shoutouts
  • Logo on marketing material (digital and printed)
  • Logo on website
  • Logo recognition onsite at event
Wall Street Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • (2) Corporate teams
  • Company stock ticker during event
  • Emcee recognition
  • (1) Social media shoutouts
  • Logo on marketing material (digital and printed)
  • Logo on website
  • Logo recognition onsite at event
Broker Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • (2) Corporate teams
  • Logo on marketing material (digital and printed)
  • Logo on website
  • Logo recognition onsite at event
Investor Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • (1) Corporate team
  • Logo on website
  • Logo recognition onsite at event
Team Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • (1) Corporate team
Viewing Gallery Ticket
$35

Enjoy all the excitement of the Stock Market Challenge from the Viewing Gallery!

This ticket includes access to the event, one drink ticket, and the opportunity to network while cheering on teams as they compete on the trading floor.

Perfect for guests who want to be part of the energy and support Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s mission in a fun and engaging atmosphere.

Sponsor a student
$160

Gives a local student access to one-on-one career prep, financial literacy workshops, and networking opportunities.

Add a donation for Junior Achievement Of Southwest Virginia

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