2026 Inaugural JA Stock Market Challenge

About this event
Enjoy all the excitement of the Stock Market Challenge from the Viewing Gallery!
This ticket includes access to the event, one drink ticket, and the opportunity to network while cheering on teams as they compete on the trading floor.
Perfect for guests who want to be part of the energy and support Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s mission in a fun and engaging atmosphere.
Gives a local student access to one-on-one career prep, financial literacy workshops, and networking opportunities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!