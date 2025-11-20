Junior Achievement Of Southwest Virginia

Junior Achievement Of Southwest Virginia

2026 JA Bowl-A-Thon

1830 Apperson Dr

Salem, VA 24153, USA

Legacy Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • Recognition as Title Sponsor in all media mentions, main website, all social media and printed materials
  • Prominent logo on t-shirts and participating company yard signs
  • Recognition at each bowling shift and signage at Lee-Hi lanes before and during the event
  • A dedicated table at the event venue to engage with our supporters
T-Shirt Sponsor
$2,500
  • Recognition as a T-Shirt Sponsor in all media mentions
  • Prominent logo on t-shirts and all printed materials
  • Recognition at each bowling shift and signage at Lee-Hi Lanes
League Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • Logo inclusion on event flyers.
  • Complimentary registration for 20 bowlers and minimum donations.
  • Mention in event-related press releases.
  • Social media shout-outs
  • Concession Snack Package
Lane Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Covers Registration for 10 Bowlers
  • Signage at one bowling lane during the event
  • Recognition on event materials.
  • Social media shout-outs
Individual Bowler
$25

We will assign you to a lane. Please check-in to receive your lane assignment.

