2026 Juneteenth Vendor Registration

General fee for vendors who aren't food trucks. Includes a spot at our event. NAACP is able to provide one table and one chair per vendor. Vendors need to provide their own tents. The fee is non-refundable.





Please note! After you put in your credit card information, the Zeffy platform we are using will ask you to pay a fee to help with credit card processing. THIS IS OPTIONAL, and you may change the pull-down menu to zero, or an amount you prefer.