2026 Juneteenth Vendor Registration

About this event
General fee for vendors who aren't food trucks. Includes a spot at our event. NAACP is able to provide one table and one chair per vendor. Vendors need to provide their own tents. The fee is non-refundable.
Please note! After you put in your credit card information, the Zeffy platform we are using will ask you to pay a fee to help with credit card processing. THIS IS OPTIONAL, and you may change the pull-down menu to zero, or an amount you prefer.
Choose this if you plan to pay using a different method of payment. Your vendor registration is conditional until we receive payment. Payment due June 1 or you will forfeit your spot.
General fee for vendors who aren't food trucks, who are NAACP members. Includes a spot at our event. NAACP is able to provide one table and one chair per vendor. Vendors need to provide their own tents.
To use this discount rate, you will have your membership status confirmed by the branch secretary. If you are not an NAACP member, but would like to chose this option, you can join here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/naacp-membership
Please note! After you put in your credit card information, the Zeffy platform we are using will ask you to pay a fee to help with credit card processing. THIS IS OPTIONAL, and you may change the pull-down menu to zero, or an amount you prefer.
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