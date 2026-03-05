2026 Derby Party

About this event
Admission to the 2026 Morgan County Diversification Foundation Derby Party
Your ticket includes an evening of Derby-style fun featuring racing excitement, food and drinks, music, photo booth and winner’s circle photo opportunities, and friendly competition with fellow community leaders and investors.
All proceeds support the Morgan County Diversification Foundation Business Grant Program and educational opportunities, helping local businesses grow and strengthening Morgan County’s economy.
Derby attire encouraged.
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