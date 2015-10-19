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Jockey Challenge Payments

🌹 Run for the Roses, Morgan County Style! 🌹We’re bringing the excitement of the Kentucky Derby right here to Fort Morgan for a one-of-a-kind fundraiser! This isn’t your average gala—prepare for a night of high-stakes fun where the community comes together to fuel the next generation of local legends.🚀 Small Grants, Big ImpactEvery dollar raised through the Jockey Challenge goes directly to the Morgan County Diversification Foundation Business Grant Program. We created this foundation to strengthen our local entrepreneurs by boosting competitiveness and diversity in Morgan County-based businesses.Your contribution provides "Barrier-Breaking" support for:Startup Spark: Funding for those initial licensing and permit fees.Idea Flow: Small grants to help a new business idea get off the ground.Economic Stability: Strengthening our local economy from the roots up!🏇 Choose Your Move:Nominate a Jockey ($120): Put a friend, boss, or local leader in an inflatable horse costume! Your fee includes "Decoration Rights"—deck out that horse with your company logo or a hilarious theme.Pass the Baton ($75): Got nominated but have stage fright? Pay the "Chicken Out" fee to decline the race and name your successor!Whether you're here to race or just enjoy the Southern-inspired bites and open bar, you're helping Morgan County grow. See the chaos live at The Block on May 1st! 🥂✨