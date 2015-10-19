Morgan County Diversification Foundation
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Morgan County Diversification Foundation

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Morgan County Diversification Foundation

Our mission

The Morgan County Diversification Foundation empowers local communities through leadership development, fostering economic growth, and enhancing quality of life by providing resources, workshops, and networking opportunities for business and community leaders.
Events
Events
2026 Learning Lab
Event
2026 Learning Lab
Mar 19 - Oct 15 | 4 dates & times
19592 E 8th Ave, Fort Morgan, CO 80701, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Learning Lab Sponsorship
Event
2026 Learning Lab Sponsorship
Mar 19, 11:30 AM - Oct 10, 1:30 PM MDT
19592 E 8th Ave, Fort Morgan, CO 80701, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Learning Lab | Full Series Pass
Event
2026 Learning Lab | Full Series Pass
Mar 19, 11:30 AM - Oct 15, 1:30 PM MDT
19592 E 8th Ave, Fort Morgan, CO 80701, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Jockey Challenge Payments
Custom
Jockey Challenge Payments
🌹 Run for the Roses, Morgan County Style! 🌹We’re bringing the excitement of the Kentucky Derby right here to Fort Morgan for a one-of-a-kind fundraiser! This isn’t your average gala—prepare for a night of high-stakes fun where the community comes together to fuel the next generation of local legends.🚀 Small Grants, Big ImpactEvery dollar raised through the Jockey Challenge goes directly to the Morgan County Diversification Foundation Business Grant Program. We created this foundation to strengthen our local entrepreneurs by boosting competitiveness and diversity in Morgan County-based businesses.Your contribution provides "Barrier-Breaking" support for:Startup Spark: Funding for those initial licensing and permit fees.Idea Flow: Small grants to help a new business idea get off the ground.Economic Stability: Strengthening our local economy from the roots up!🏇 Choose Your Move:Nominate a Jockey ($120): Put a friend, boss, or local leader in an inflatable horse costume! Your fee includes "Decoration Rights"—deck out that horse with your company logo or a hilarious theme.Pass the Baton ($75): Got nominated but have stage fright? Pay the "Chicken Out" fee to decline the race and name your successor!Whether you're here to race or just enjoy the Southern-inspired bites and open bar, you're helping Morgan County grow. See the chaos live at The Block on May 1st! 🥂✨
Learn more
Jockey Challenge Registrations
Event
Jockey Challenge Registrations
🌹 Run for the Roses, Morgan County Style! 🌹We’re bringing the excitement of the Kentucky Derby right here to Fort Morgan for a one-of-a-kind fundraiser! This isn’t your average gala—prepare for a night of high-stakes fun where the community comes together to fuel the next generation of local legends.🚀 Small Grants, Big ImpactEvery dollar raised through the Jockey Challenge goes directly to the Morgan County Diversification Foundation Business Grant Program. We created this foundation to strengthen our local entrepreneurs by boosting competitiveness and diversity in Morgan County-based businesses.🏇 Choose Your Move:Nominate a Jockey ($120): Put a friend, boss, or local leader in an inflatable horse costume! Your fee includes "Decoration Rights"—deck out that horse with your company logo or a hilarious theme.Pass the Baton ($75): Got nominated but have stage fright? Pay the "Chicken Out" fee to decline the race and name your successor!Whether you're here to race or just enjoy the Southern-inspired bites and open bar, you're helping Morgan County grow. See the chaos live at The Block on May 1st! 🥂✨
Get your tickets
The 2026 Derby Jockey Challenge: Pay It Forward!
Donation
The 2026 Derby Jockey Challenge: Pay It Forward!
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.morgancountyinfo.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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