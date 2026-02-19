Laning Avenue School & Community Association
Laning Avenue School & Community Association has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Laning Avenue School & Community Association

Hosted by

Laning Avenue School & Community Association

About this event

Sales closed

Registration 2026 Laning SCA Color Run

18 Lanning Rd

Verona, NJ 07044, USA

Laning Student Runner (Current Student)
$5

$5.00 Admission - Laning Students Only
Includes t-shirt

All Other Runners (Adults & Other Children)
$10

$10.00 Admission
Includes t-shirt

Fan Admission (Not Running)
$5

$5.00 Admission
Not Running - t-shirt sold separately

Laning Color Run T-Shirt
$10

Extra shirts can be purchased here

Individual Color Packet item
Individual Color Packet
$3

Order your own color powder (specific color cannot be accommodated)

4x Color Packets item
4x Color Packets
$10

Order your own color powder - includes 4 various color packets

Ice Cream item
Ice Cream
$4

Purchase ice cream tickets here

Dinner Package
$7

Pre-Purchase Dinner Package here

Select Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Hot Dog, or Chicken Fingers. Served with a side of chips and water.

Water or Chips
$1
Head/Wrist Band
$1

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!