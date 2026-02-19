Registration 2026 Laning SCA Color Run

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$5.00 Admission - Laning Students Only
Includes t-shirt
$10.00 Admission
Includes t-shirt
$5.00 Admission
Not Running - t-shirt sold separately
Extra shirts can be purchased here
Order your own color powder (specific color cannot be accommodated)
Order your own color powder - includes 4 various color packets
Purchase ice cream tickets here
Pre-Purchase Dinner Package here
Select Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Hot Dog, or Chicken Fingers. Served with a side of chips and water.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!