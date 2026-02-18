2026 Learning Lab | Full Series Pass

This ticket is for community members, partners, and guests who are not current MCEDC investors.

Join us for an engaging full series focused on leadership, business, and community impact. We look forward to welcoming you.





Includes admission to all four Learning Lab sessions

March 19 Know Your Style | DISC Assessment

April 16 Lead with EQ | Emotional Intelligence

August 20 Show Up Strong | Executive Presence

October 15 Step Into Leadership | Mapping Your Path





Lunch is included for each session.