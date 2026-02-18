2026 Learning Lab | Full Series Pass

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About this event
$
This ticket is for community members, partners, and guests who are not current MCEDC investors.
Join us for an engaging full series focused on leadership, business, and community impact. We look forward to welcoming you.
Includes admission to all four Learning Lab sessions
March 19 Know Your Style | DISC Assessment
April 16 Lead with EQ | Emotional Intelligence
August 20 Show Up Strong | Executive Presence
October 15 Step Into Leadership | Mapping Your Path
Lunch is included for each session.
This ticket is available to current MCEDC investors. As a thank-you for your continued support of economic development in Morgan County, investors receive a discounted registration rate.
Join us for an engaging full series focused on leadership, business, and community impact. We look forward to welcoming you.
Please select this option if you are an active MCEDC investor. Investor status may be verified.
Includes admission to all four Learning Lab sessions
March 19 Know Your Style | DISC Assessment
April 16 Lead with EQ | Emotional Intelligence
August 20 Show Up Strong | Executive Presence
October 15 Step Into Leadership | Mapping Your Path
Lunch is included for each session.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!