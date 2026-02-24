2026 Learning Lab Sponsorship

About this event
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• Top logo placement on all promotional materials
• Featured social media post
• Booth at the event (optional)
• Public thank-you during announcements
• Opportunity to distribute branded items
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• Logo on event flyers and website
• Shared social media mention
• Booth at the event (optional)
• Public thank-you during announcements
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• Name included on event thank-you banner
• Name listed as event supporter
• Opportunity to display flyers at the welcome table
$
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