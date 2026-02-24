Morgan County Diversification Foundation

Hosted by

Morgan County Diversification Foundation

About this event

2026 Learning Lab Sponsorship

19592 E 8th Ave

Fort Morgan, CO 80701, USA

🌟 Visionary Sponsor
$3,000

9 left!

🌟 Visionary Sponsor (1 Available) – $3,000

• Top logo placement on all promotional materials
• Featured social media post
• Booth at the event (optional)
• Public thank-you during announcements
• Opportunity to distribute branded items

⭐ Catalyst Sponsor
$1,000

9 left!

⭐ Catalyst Sponsor (2 Available) – $1,000

• Logo on event flyers and website
• Shared social media mention
• Booth at the event (optional)
• Public thank-you during announcements

✔ Foundational Sponsor
$300

9 left!

✔ Foundational Sponsor (6 Available) – $300

• Name included on event thank-you banner
• Name listed as event supporter
• Opportunity to display flyers at the welcome table

Add a donation for Morgan County Diversification Foundation

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