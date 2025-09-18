2026 Lionheart Gift Foundation Winter Gala & Casino Night. Celebrating 10 years of giving back to those who serve in the State of Utah.

Hosted by
-**Dinner for One and make a meaningful contribution to Lionhearts across Utah. Treat yourself to a delightful evening while supporting a worthy cause!
** DISCOUNTED HOTEL ROOMS LITTLE AMERICA
**Exclusive Corporate Sponsorship/VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package: Elevate Your Experience**
Unleash the full potential of your brand while indulging in an unforgettable evening with our VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package. This exceptional offering includes:
- **Dinner for 10 Guests: ** Treat your clients and colleagues to a lavish dining experience.
-** Premium Seating at the front of the room and VIP Parking.
-** Private tour of the Utah Utes Locker Room and Photo opportunity.
- **100 Raffle Tickets for Your Table: ** Increase your chances of winning fantastic prizes while engaging with your table’s excitement.
- ** $500 on Casino Play for 10 Participants: ** Enjoy thrilling entertainment that fosters networking and camaraderie.
- **Luxurious One-Night Stay at Little America Hotel: ** Experience deluxe accommodations, complete with transportation to and from the event
- **Prominent Sponsorship Recognition: ** Gain visibility with your brand featured on our website and all marketing materials for 2026, showcasing your commitment to the community.
- **Hole Sponsorship at the 2026 Russ Groves Memorial: ** Ensure your brand stands out at this esteemed event.
**Exclusive Corporate Sponsorship/VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package: Elevate Your Experience**
Unleash the full potential of your brand while indulging in an unforgettable evening with our VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package. This exceptional offering includes:
- **Dinner for 10 Guests: ** Treat your clients and colleagues to a lavish dining experience.
-** Premium Seating at the front of the room and VIP Parking.
-** Private tour of the Utah Utes Locker Room and Photo opportunity.
- **50 Raffle Tickets for Your Table: ** Increase your chances of winning fantastic prizes while engaging with your table’s excitement.
- ** $250 on Casino Play for 10 Participants: ** Enjoy thrilling entertainment that fosters networking and camaraderie.
- **Prominent Sponsorship Recognition: ** Gain visibility with your brand featured on our website and all marketing materials for 2026, showcasing your commitment to the community.
- **Hole Sponsorship at the 2026 Russ Groves Memorial: ** Ensure your brand stands out at this esteemed event.
-**Discounted Hotel Rooms at Little America
**Exclusive Corporate Sponsorship/VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package: Elevate Your Experience**
Unleash the full potential of your brand while indulging in an unforgettable evening with our VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package. This exceptional offering includes:
- **Dinner for 10 Guests: ** Treat your clients and colleagues to a lavish dining experience.
-** Private tour of the Utah Utes Locker Room and Photo opportunity.
- **25 Raffle Tickets for Your Table: ** Increase your chances of winning fantastic prizes while engaging with your table’s excitement.
- ** $150 on Casino Play for 10 Participants: ** Enjoy thrilling entertainment that fosters networking and camaraderie.
-**Exclusive Naming Rights for one area (e.g., "The [Sponsor Name] Casino Night," "The [Sponsor Name] Bar. Your choice
** DISCOUNTED HOTEL ROOMS LITTLE AMERICA
**Exclusive Corporate Sponsorship/VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package: Elevate Your Experience**
Unleash the full potential of your brand while indulging in an unforgettable evening with our VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package. This exceptional offering includes:
- **Dinner for 10 Guests: ** Treat your clients and colleagues to a lavish dining experience.
-** Guaranteed table for 10
-**Branding of logo at event and prior on social media.
- **10 Raffle Tickets for Your Table: ** Increase your chances of winning fantastic prizes while engaging with your table’s excitement.
** DISCOUNTED HOTEL ROOMS LITTLE AMERICA
-**Embrace the opportunity to be a Casino Table Sponsor and elevate your brand's presence! Your logo will shine on a prominent sign at a high-traffic table of your choice—Blackjack, Craps, or Poker—capturing attention in an exhilarating atmosphere!
-**Branding on one of the 3 bars at the event, and an electronic display of the brand and logo at the event.
Donate to the Scholarship Fund, We have given out over $50,000.00 to firefighters. Please Donate.
$
