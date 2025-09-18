2026 Lionheart Gift Foundation Winter Gala & Casino Night. Celebrating 10 years of giving back to those who serve in the State of Utah.

**Exclusive Corporate Sponsorship/VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package: Elevate Your Experience**





Unleash the full potential of your brand while indulging in an unforgettable evening with our VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package. This exceptional offering includes:





- **Dinner for 10 Guests: ** Treat your clients and colleagues to a lavish dining experience.





-** Premium Seating at the front of the room and VIP Parking.





-** Private tour of the Utah Utes Locker Room and Photo opportunity.





- **100 Raffle Tickets for Your Table: ** Increase your chances of winning fantastic prizes while engaging with your table’s excitement.





- ** $500 on Casino Play for 10 Participants: ** Enjoy thrilling entertainment that fosters networking and camaraderie.





- **Luxurious One-Night Stay at Little America Hotel: ** Experience deluxe accommodations, complete with transportation to and from the event





- **Prominent Sponsorship Recognition: ** Gain visibility with your brand featured on our website and all marketing materials for 2026, showcasing your commitment to the community.





- **Hole Sponsorship at the 2026 Russ Groves Memorial: ** Ensure your brand stands out at this esteemed event.











