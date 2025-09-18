Lionheart Gift Foundation

Lionheart Gift Foundation

2026 Lionheart Gift Foundation Winter Gala & Casino Night. Celebrating 10 years of giving back to those who serve in the State of Utah.

451 S 1400 E

Salt Lake City, UT 84112, USA

Single Tickets
$150

-**Dinner for One and make a meaningful contribution to Lionhearts across Utah. Treat yourself to a delightful evening while supporting a worthy cause!


** DISCOUNTED HOTEL ROOMS LITTLE AMERICA

Lionheart Gift Foundation Ring of Honor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

**Exclusive Corporate Sponsorship/VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package: Elevate Your Experience**


Unleash the full potential of your brand while indulging in an unforgettable evening with our VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package. This exceptional offering includes:


- **Dinner for 10 Guests: ** Treat your clients and colleagues to a lavish dining experience.


-** Premium Seating at the front of the room and VIP Parking.


-** Private tour of the Utah Utes Locker Room and Photo opportunity.


- **100 Raffle Tickets for Your Table: ** Increase your chances of winning fantastic prizes while engaging with your table’s excitement.


- ** $500 on Casino Play for 10 Participants: ** Enjoy thrilling entertainment that fosters networking and camaraderie.


- **Luxurious One-Night Stay at Little America Hotel: ** Experience deluxe accommodations, complete with transportation to and from the event


- **Prominent Sponsorship Recognition: ** Gain visibility with your brand featured on our website and all marketing materials for 2026, showcasing your commitment to the community.


- **Hole Sponsorship at the 2026 Russ Groves Memorial: ** Ensure your brand stands out at this esteemed event.




"Platinum" Lionheart Ring of Honor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

**Exclusive Corporate Sponsorship/VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package: Elevate Your Experience**


Unleash the full potential of your brand while indulging in an unforgettable evening with our VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package. This exceptional offering includes:


- **Dinner for 10 Guests: ** Treat your clients and colleagues to a lavish dining experience.


-** Premium Seating at the front of the room and VIP Parking.


-** Private tour of the Utah Utes Locker Room and Photo opportunity.


- **50 Raffle Tickets for Your Table: ** Increase your chances of winning fantastic prizes while engaging with your table’s excitement.


- ** $250 on Casino Play for 10 Participants: ** Enjoy thrilling entertainment that fosters networking and camaraderie.


- **Prominent Sponsorship Recognition: ** Gain visibility with your brand featured on our website and all marketing materials for 2026, showcasing your commitment to the community.


- **Hole Sponsorship at the 2026 Russ Groves Memorial: ** Ensure your brand stands out at this esteemed event.


-**Discounted Hotel Rooms at Little America

"Gold" Lionheart Ring of Honor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

**Exclusive Corporate Sponsorship/VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package: Elevate Your Experience**


Unleash the full potential of your brand while indulging in an unforgettable evening with our VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package. This exceptional offering includes:


- **Dinner for 10 Guests: ** Treat your clients and colleagues to a lavish dining experience.


-** Private tour of the Utah Utes Locker Room and Photo opportunity.


- **25 Raffle Tickets for Your Table: ** Increase your chances of winning fantastic prizes while engaging with your table’s excitement.


- ** $150 on Casino Play for 10 Participants: ** Enjoy thrilling entertainment that fosters networking and camaraderie.


-**Exclusive Naming Rights for one area (e.g., "The [Sponsor Name] Casino Night," "The [Sponsor Name] Bar. Your choice


** DISCOUNTED HOTEL ROOMS LITTLE AMERICA

"Silver" Lionheart Ring of Honor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

**Exclusive Corporate Sponsorship/VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package: Elevate Your Experience**


Unleash the full potential of your brand while indulging in an unforgettable evening with our VIP Dinner Table Sponsor Package. This exceptional offering includes:


- **Dinner for 10 Guests: ** Treat your clients and colleagues to a lavish dining experience.


-** Guaranteed table for 10


-**Branding of logo at event and prior on social media.


- **10 Raffle Tickets for Your Table: ** Increase your chances of winning fantastic prizes while engaging with your table’s excitement.


** DISCOUNTED HOTEL ROOMS LITTLE AMERICA

"Bronze" Lionheart Ring of Honor
$500

-**Embrace the opportunity to be a Casino Table Sponsor and elevate your brand's presence! Your logo will shine on a prominent sign at a high-traffic table of your choice—Blackjack, Craps, or Poker—capturing attention in an exhilarating atmosphere!


&


-**Branding on one of the 3 bars at the event, and an electronic display of the brand and logo at the event.

DONATE IF YOU CAN'T MAKE IT!!!
$100

Donate to the Scholarship Fund, We have given out over $50,000.00 to firefighters. Please Donate.

Add a donation for Lionheart Gift Foundation

