Steamboat Dance Theatre

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Steamboat Dance Theatre

About this event

2026 Local Dance Collective Silent Auction

Yampa Valley Foods Goodies item
Yampa Valley Foods Goodies
$60

Starting bid

Value $250
Nom Nom Nom! All things Yampa Valley; Thank you to the Ag Alliance!

Town Hall Jacket item
Town Hall Jacket
$40

Starting bid

Value $150

Stay warm all winter.. Winner chooses color and size!

Dinner for Two item
Dinner for Two
$55

Starting bid

Value $200
Dinner at any of the Destination Hospitality Restaurants: Aurum, Table 79, Periodic Table or Haymaker

Estate Planning with Steamboat Lawyers item
Estate Planning with Steamboat Lawyers
$475

Starting bid

Value $1800
Sherri Sweers has graciously donated an estate will package - winners will work with her directly on their particular needs

GRASS STICKS!! item
GRASS STICKS!!
$30

Starting bid

Value $120
One pair of custom ski poles! Bamboo is better!

Breckenridge Get-Away item
Breckenridge Get-Away
$200

Starting bid

Value $800 + cleaning fee incl
3 night stay in a Breckenridge Condo, donated by Rich and Laura Whittington. 2 bedroom 2 bath condo that sleeps six.  There is on-sight parking for one car and no pets are allowed.  Cleaning fee included in auction.

Blackout dates- Thanksgiving week.  December 18th to March 31st.  July 4th weekend.  No expiry on when they can use it in the future.
Full listing on AirBnB here:
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4527285?check_in=2026-10-12&check_out=2026-10-16&guests=1&adults=2&children=2&s=67&unique_share_id=91c3135f-0b17-46d2-b192-cb88db4b8a10

Coombs Orthodontics Invisalign item
Coombs Orthodontics Invisalign
$800

Starting bid

Value $3100

Personalized Invisalign touch up limited treatment, must be redeemed by 12/31/26.

Lost Range CBD Basket item
Lost Range CBD Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value $500
Gold Buckle® CBD Muscle & Joint Rub (2000-4000mg) × 1
1oz - 2000mg

$79.00


CBD+CBN Sleep Gummies (433-1300mg) × 1
30 Count / Huckleberry

$69.00

CBD Lip Balm (250mg) × 1
Peppermint

$15.00


CBD Bath Salts (250-1000mg) × 1
4oz - 250mg / Lavender

$20.00


CBD Bath Salts (250-1000mg) × 1
4oz - 250mg / Eucalyptus

$20.00


CBD Gummies (333-1000mg) × 1
10 Count / Cherry

$20.00


CBD Gummies (333-1000mg) × 1
10 Count / Mandarin Orange

$20.00


CBD+CBG Daytime Gummies (666-2000mg) × 1
10 Count / Sour Blue Raspberry

$25.00


CBD Muscle & Joint Rub (500-1000mg) × 1
1oz - 500mg

$35.00


CBD Skin Salve (500-1000mg) × 1
1oz - 500mg

$29.00


Gold Buckle® CBD Gummies (1330-4000mg) × 1
Lemonade Berry - 10CT (1330mg)

$35.00


Pet Full Spectrum CBD Tincture (1000mg) × 1

$59.00

SBNY 5 pack yoga/fitness with Erin Harner item
SBNY 5 pack yoga/fitness with Erin Harner item
SBNY 5 pack yoga/fitness with Erin Harner
$25

Starting bid

Value $90

Escape to Crooked Key item
Escape to Crooked Key
$40

Starting bid

The Ultimate Scottsdale Golf Getaway item
The Ultimate Scottsdale Golf Getaway item
The Ultimate Scottsdale Golf Getaway item
The Ultimate Scottsdale Golf Getaway item
The Ultimate Scottsdale Golf Getaway item
The Ultimate Scottsdale Golf Getaway
$4,900

Starting bid

Paradise Valley, Arizona

This package for 2 includes:

• 4 night’s stay at the Hermosa Inn in a Deluxe Casita for 2 people
• $500 food and beverage credit at the Hermosa Inn
• Welcome amenity in room upon arrival
• 1 round of golf for two at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course
• 1 round of golf for two at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course
• All resort fees and parking
• Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your
destination*

RETAIL VALUE: $5,700 For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wK0UZ5khZTVE4TZJZ3mdrgqpxLhniWVl/view?usp=sharing

Bahia Cabo Hotel Beach Vacation Package item
Bahia Cabo Hotel Beach Vacation Package item
Bahia Cabo Hotel Beach Vacation Package item
Bahia Cabo Hotel Beach Vacation Package item
Bahia Cabo Hotel Beach Vacation Package item
Bahia Cabo Hotel Beach Vacation Package
$3,200

Starting bid

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

This package for 2 includes:

• 5 nights in a Deluxe room at the Bahia Hotel & Beach House
• Choose 1 activity for 2 guests per stay of either 1-hour SUP, off shore snorkeling, or sunset dinner cruise
• $500.00 USD F&B Resort Credit for use at Bar Esquina, Sur Beach House, Coffee Shop + Juice Bar and the pool bar
• No minimum consumption fee for table or on beach seating at SUR Beach House
• One signature welcome drink for two upon check in at the Bahia Hotel
• Daily coffee & pastries for two (1 fresh drip and pastry from Bar Esquina coffee shop)
• Personalized concierge assistance when planning activities and transportation

RETAIL VALUE: $4,000. For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tlspLIZCUQYk6ClAfx-qzKS1tgtyMoRW/view?usp=share_link

Under the Tuscan Sun item
Under the Tuscan Sun item
Under the Tuscan Sun item
Under the Tuscan Sun item
Under the Tuscan Sun item
Under the Tuscan Sun
$2,550

Starting bid

Cortona, Italy

This Package for 4 Includes:

• 6 nights for 4 people in a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in Cortona
• Private wine tasting in the coolest wine bar in town
• 3 hour private walking tour of Cortona
• Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
• Personal concierge to provide restaurant recommendations and arrange extra activities, tours, and transportation during your stay**

RETAIL VALUE: $3,200. For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Ox6ZxRt6Ro3s158ayN7Qmr5Z-k1WlKu/view?usp=sharing

Secluded Montana Fishing Escape at Eddy Creek Camp item
Secluded Montana Fishing Escape at Eddy Creek Camp item
Secluded Montana Fishing Escape at Eddy Creek Camp item
Secluded Montana Fishing Escape at Eddy Creek Camp item
Secluded Montana Fishing Escape at Eddy Creek Camp item
Secluded Montana Fishing Escape at Eddy Creek Camp
$3,500

Starting bid

Plains, Montana

This package for 2 includes:

• Enjoy a 4-night stay for two guests at Eddy Creek Camp in The Cabin. This comfortable accommodation includes two double beds, a full kitchen, and a private bathroom
• 3 full days fishing from a jet boat for trout, smallmouth bass or northern pike (7-9 hours)
• Fresh coffee, juices and grab-and-go style breakfast provided daily before heading out on the water
• Daily lunch either on the boat or on secluded riverbank beach decided from a set menu the night before
• Family-style dinner provided nightly after returning from fishing excursions
• All fly-fishing and spin fishing gear included- rods, reels, flies, lures and all terminal tackle
• All taxes and fees
• Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*

RETAIL VALUE: $4,200 For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1thJl-GtzM1i6I09-rMxMlOsYDVwMFNBY/view?usp=sharing

Zulu Nyala African Safari Package item
Zulu Nyala African Safari Package item
Zulu Nyala African Safari Package item
Zulu Nyala African Safari Package item
Zulu Nyala African Safari Package item
Zulu Nyala African Safari Package
$3,900

Starting bid

Hluhluwe, South Africa

This package for 2 includes:

• 6 nights at Zulu Nyala Heritage Safari Lodge
• 3 delicious buffet meals per day
• 2 game-viewing activities per day guided by professional game rangers on Zulu Nyala Game Reserve
• Access to swimming pools, bars, spa, gym, lush gardens, resident wildlife, restaurant areas, and more
• Includes all taxes and resort fees

RETAIL VALUE: $7,995 For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1unbB0FudAtD-sxNjGv68eoukdvwO1Th9/view?usp=sharing

Telluride Luxury Getaway Package item
Telluride Luxury Getaway Package item
Telluride Luxury Getaway Package item
Telluride Luxury Getaway Package item
Telluride Luxury Getaway Package item
Telluride Luxury Getaway Package
$5,200

Starting bid

Telluride, Colorado

This package for up to 8 includes:

• Five nights in 4-bedroom/4 bath luxurious Tristant ski-in/out Residence
• Pre-arrival concierge service
• All room-related taxes and fees
• Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*

RETAIL VALUE: $10,100. For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EtRQim6AuPtYxr-5OPxnyTFsKw0cHbzd/view?usp=sharing

Taste of Tuscany item
Taste of Tuscany
$1,025

Starting bid

This Auction Item Includes:
• 3x Brunello Di Montalcino Cielo D’ulisse Podere Le Ripi
• 3x Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano Montemercurio Messaggero
• 3x Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Conticapponi Vigna La Fornace
• 3x Bolgheri Ruit Hora Caccia Al Piano

RETAIL VALUE: $1,200 https://drive.google.com/file/d/16XG_blfMXZkXLZXzS4CyB-a1G596iJzm/view?usp=sharing

Eagle Creek Luggage item
Eagle Creek Luggage item
Eagle Creek Luggage item
Eagle Creek Luggage
$120

Starting bid

Value $429

26" 65L

  • Hybrid Construction features ShatterResist polycarbonate shell for a sustainable-yet-strong construction
  • Front Deep-Drop Pocket keeps travel necessities accessible
  • Fully lined interior
  • Zip divider with mesh zipped pockets
  • Internal dual adjustable compression
  • Heavy-duty lash points
  • Rugged grab handles
  • Telescoping handle
  • TSA locking zippers
  • SmoothRoll wheels spin quickly and easily

click here for full specs
https://eaglecreek.com/products/tarmac-26-in-luggage?variant=44143163441289



Corner Slice Gift Certificate item
Corner Slice Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

$25 donated by Lori Biagi

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