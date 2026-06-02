2026 Local Dance Collective Silent Auction

Value $800 + cleaning fee incl

3 night stay in a Breckenridge Condo, donated by Rich and Laura Whittington. 2 bedroom 2 bath condo that sleeps six. There is on-sight parking for one car and no pets are allowed. Cleaning fee included in auction.

Blackout dates- Thanksgiving week. December 18th to March 31st. July 4th weekend. No expiry on when they can use it in the future.

Full listing on AirBnB here:

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4527285?check_in=2026-10-12&check_out=2026-10-16&guests=1&adults=2&children=2&s=67&unique_share_id=91c3135f-0b17-46d2-b192-cb88db4b8a10