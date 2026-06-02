2026 Local Dance Collective Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value $250
Nom Nom Nom! All things Yampa Valley; Thank you to the Ag Alliance!
Starting bid
Value $150
Stay warm all winter.. Winner chooses color and size!
Starting bid
Value $200
Dinner at any of the Destination Hospitality Restaurants: Aurum, Table 79, Periodic Table or Haymaker
Starting bid
Value $1800
Sherri Sweers has graciously donated an estate will package - winners will work with her directly on their particular needs
Starting bid
Value $120
One pair of custom ski poles! Bamboo is better!
Starting bid
Value $800 + cleaning fee incl
3 night stay in a Breckenridge Condo, donated by Rich and Laura Whittington. 2 bedroom 2 bath condo that sleeps six. There is on-sight parking for one car and no pets are allowed. Cleaning fee included in auction.
Blackout dates- Thanksgiving week. December 18th to March 31st. July 4th weekend. No expiry on when they can use it in the future.
Full listing on AirBnB here:
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4527285?check_in=2026-10-12&check_out=2026-10-16&guests=1&adults=2&children=2&s=67&unique_share_id=91c3135f-0b17-46d2-b192-cb88db4b8a10
Starting bid
Value $3100
Personalized Invisalign touch up limited treatment, must be redeemed by 12/31/26.
Starting bid
Value $500
Gold Buckle® CBD Muscle & Joint Rub (2000-4000mg) × 1
1oz - 2000mg
$79.00
CBD+CBN Sleep Gummies (433-1300mg) × 1
30 Count / Huckleberry
$69.00
CBD Lip Balm (250mg) × 1
Peppermint
$15.00
CBD Bath Salts (250-1000mg) × 1
4oz - 250mg / Lavender
$20.00
CBD Bath Salts (250-1000mg) × 1
4oz - 250mg / Eucalyptus
$20.00
CBD Gummies (333-1000mg) × 1
10 Count / Cherry
$20.00
CBD Gummies (333-1000mg) × 1
10 Count / Mandarin Orange
$20.00
CBD+CBG Daytime Gummies (666-2000mg) × 1
10 Count / Sour Blue Raspberry
$25.00
CBD Muscle & Joint Rub (500-1000mg) × 1
1oz - 500mg
$35.00
CBD Skin Salve (500-1000mg) × 1
1oz - 500mg
$29.00
Gold Buckle® CBD Gummies (1330-4000mg) × 1
Lemonade Berry - 10CT (1330mg)
$35.00
Pet Full Spectrum CBD Tincture (1000mg) × 1
$59.00
Starting bid
Value $90
Starting bid
Starting bid
Paradise Valley, Arizona
This package for 2 includes:
• 4 night’s stay at the Hermosa Inn in a Deluxe Casita for 2 people
• $500 food and beverage credit at the Hermosa Inn
• Welcome amenity in room upon arrival
• 1 round of golf for two at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course
• 1 round of golf for two at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course
• All resort fees and parking
• Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your
destination*
RETAIL VALUE: $5,700 For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wK0UZ5khZTVE4TZJZ3mdrgqpxLhniWVl/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
This package for 2 includes:
• 5 nights in a Deluxe room at the Bahia Hotel & Beach House
• Choose 1 activity for 2 guests per stay of either 1-hour SUP, off shore snorkeling, or sunset dinner cruise
• $500.00 USD F&B Resort Credit for use at Bar Esquina, Sur Beach House, Coffee Shop + Juice Bar and the pool bar
• No minimum consumption fee for table or on beach seating at SUR Beach House
• One signature welcome drink for two upon check in at the Bahia Hotel
• Daily coffee & pastries for two (1 fresh drip and pastry from Bar Esquina coffee shop)
• Personalized concierge assistance when planning activities and transportation
RETAIL VALUE: $4,000. For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tlspLIZCUQYk6ClAfx-qzKS1tgtyMoRW/view?usp=share_link
Starting bid
Cortona, Italy
This Package for 4 Includes:
• 6 nights for 4 people in a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in Cortona
• Private wine tasting in the coolest wine bar in town
• 3 hour private walking tour of Cortona
• Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
• Personal concierge to provide restaurant recommendations and arrange extra activities, tours, and transportation during your stay**
RETAIL VALUE: $3,200. For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Ox6ZxRt6Ro3s158ayN7Qmr5Z-k1WlKu/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Plains, Montana
This package for 2 includes:
• Enjoy a 4-night stay for two guests at Eddy Creek Camp in The Cabin. This comfortable accommodation includes two double beds, a full kitchen, and a private bathroom
• 3 full days fishing from a jet boat for trout, smallmouth bass or northern pike (7-9 hours)
• Fresh coffee, juices and grab-and-go style breakfast provided daily before heading out on the water
• Daily lunch either on the boat or on secluded riverbank beach decided from a set menu the night before
• Family-style dinner provided nightly after returning from fishing excursions
• All fly-fishing and spin fishing gear included- rods, reels, flies, lures and all terminal tackle
• All taxes and fees
• Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
RETAIL VALUE: $4,200 For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1thJl-GtzM1i6I09-rMxMlOsYDVwMFNBY/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Hluhluwe, South Africa
This package for 2 includes:
• 6 nights at Zulu Nyala Heritage Safari Lodge
• 3 delicious buffet meals per day
• 2 game-viewing activities per day guided by professional game rangers on Zulu Nyala Game Reserve
• Access to swimming pools, bars, spa, gym, lush gardens, resident wildlife, restaurant areas, and more
• Includes all taxes and resort fees
RETAIL VALUE: $7,995 For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1unbB0FudAtD-sxNjGv68eoukdvwO1Th9/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Telluride, Colorado
This package for up to 8 includes:
• Five nights in 4-bedroom/4 bath luxurious Tristant ski-in/out Residence
• Pre-arrival concierge service
• All room-related taxes and fees
• Travel Advisor to assist in all your travel planning to get you to your destination*
RETAIL VALUE: $10,100. For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EtRQim6AuPtYxr-5OPxnyTFsKw0cHbzd/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
This Auction Item Includes:
• 3x Brunello Di Montalcino Cielo D’ulisse Podere Le Ripi
• 3x Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano Montemercurio Messaggero
• 3x Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Conticapponi Vigna La Fornace
• 3x Bolgheri Ruit Hora Caccia Al Piano
RETAIL VALUE: $1,200 https://drive.google.com/file/d/16XG_blfMXZkXLZXzS4CyB-a1G596iJzm/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Value $429
26" 65L
click here for full specs
https://eaglecreek.com/products/tarmac-26-in-luggage?variant=44143163441289
Starting bid
$25 donated by Lori Biagi
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