39-3731389

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39-3731389

About this event

2026 Melanin In Mulitfamily Allies Mixer

3014 Dauphine St

New Orleans, LA 70117, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Empowerment Advocate
$5,000

Digital and Print Marketing, 60 second speaking opportunity, VIP Seating, 20 drink tickets, and access to the attendee list prior to the event.

Diversity Champion
$2,500

Digital and Print Marketing, VIP Seating, 10 drink tickets, and access to the attendee list prior to the event.

Ally for Change
$1,000

Digital and Print Marketing, VIP Seating, 5 drink tickets, and access to the attendee list after the event.

Inclusion for Individual
$500

Digital and Print Marketing and 2 drink tickets.

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