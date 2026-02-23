2026 Melanin In Mulitfamily Allies Mixer

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Digital and Print Marketing, 60 second speaking opportunity, VIP Seating, 20 drink tickets, and access to the attendee list prior to the event.
Digital and Print Marketing, VIP Seating, 10 drink tickets, and access to the attendee list prior to the event.
Digital and Print Marketing, VIP Seating, 5 drink tickets, and access to the attendee list after the event.
Digital and Print Marketing and 2 drink tickets.
$
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