2026 Membership Drive: The Pourfect Pairing: You & WCR

Hosted by
About this event
As a valued member, you will receive 25 Happy Happy tickets (a $50 value) in an addition to a complimentary drink ticket and appetizers. Bring a non-member REALTOR friend and if they sign up this evening, you will receive an additional 25 (another $50 value) Happy Happy tickets and more chances to WIN a fantastic prize.
Come find out all of the benefits of membership! Complimentary drink ticket and appetizers will be served. If you sign up during the evening you will receive 25 Happy Happy tickets (a $50 value) and the chance to win a fantastic prize. As well as a bonus prize for joining.
Come find out all of the benefits of becoming a Strategic Partner! Complimentary drink ticket and appetizers will be served. If you sign up during the evening you will receive 25 Happy Happy tickets (a $50 value) and the chance to win a fantastic prize. As well as a bonus prize for signing up as a strategic partner for 2025!
30 Seconds to Talk About Your Company/Product
Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials
Space to display literature at event
Ability to Distribute Swag at event
Social Media + Newsletter Recognition
3 Tickets to the event to use or share
Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials
Space to display literature at event
Social Media + Newsletter Recognition
2 Tickets to the event to use or share
Logo Placement on all marketing materials
Space to display literature at event
Social Media + Newsletter Recognition
1 Ticket to the event to use or share
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!