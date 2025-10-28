Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA

Hosted by

Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA

About this event

2026 Membership Drive: The Pourfect Pairing: You & WCR

5016 N Market St

Spokane, WA 99217, USA

WCR Member
$20

As a valued member, you will receive 25 Happy Happy tickets (a $50 value) in an addition to a complimentary drink ticket and appetizers. Bring a non-member REALTOR friend and if they sign up this evening, you will receive an additional 25 (another $50 value) Happy Happy tickets and more chances to WIN a fantastic prize.

WCR Future Member
Free

Come find out all of the benefits of membership! Complimentary drink ticket and appetizers will be served. If you sign up during the evening you will receive 25 Happy Happy tickets (a $50 value) and the chance to win a fantastic prize. As well as a bonus prize for joining.

WCR Future Strategic Partner
Free

Come find out all of the benefits of becoming a Strategic Partner! Complimentary drink ticket and appetizers will be served. If you sign up during the evening you will receive 25 Happy Happy tickets (a $50 value) and the chance to win a fantastic prize. As well as a bonus prize for signing up as a strategic partner for 2025!

Diamond Event Sponsor
$750

30 Seconds to Talk About Your Company/Product

Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials

Space to display literature at event

Ability to Distribute Swag at event

Social Media + Newsletter Recognition

3 Tickets to the event to use or share

Saphire Event Sponsor
$500

Prominent Logo Placement on all marketing materials

Space to display literature at event

Social Media + Newsletter Recognition

2 Tickets to the event to use or share

Ruby Event Sponsor
$250

Logo Placement on all marketing materials

Space to display literature at event

Social Media + Newsletter Recognition

1 Ticket to the event to use or share

Happy Happy Tickets (Single Ticket)
$5
Happy Happy Tickets (5 Tickets)
$20
Happy Happy Tickets (25 Tickets)
$50
