Membership

Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA Strategic Partnerships

Women’s Council of REALTORS Spokane - Eastern WashingtonThank you for reviewing our Strategic Partner brochure for 2026! We are excited to share with you all the benefits we have and are creating for our upcoming year. I know it is early, but we feel it is better to begin preparing early so we all have time to meet, share ideas and create a partnership beneficial to all of us!Current Partners, we appreciate you and your support. In these changing times, we have pivoted and implemented new and value-added opportunities, to ensure that our partners felt appreciated and continued to gain the exposure to our members that we promised. You have spoken and we have delivered, and the feedback we have received from you has been nothing short of positive and complimentary. We are happy that you are happy! Continuing our partnership in 2026 is our top priority, and we look forward to sharing more ideas with you and listening to your ideas for having an even stronger partnership.Future Partners, “Welcome to our organization.” We seek to partner with companies thatshare our mission and vision. We hope to include you in our family of partners. Our team will be contacting you to schedule a Zoom meeting so that we can personally share with you ourideas and listen to you and your ideas for what it is you are looking for in a partnership. We appreciate your consideration and look forward to meeting with you to discuss our partnership opportunities.Team Vision. Our team is a diverse group of professional women and men leading the way in our real estate community. We continue to create leaders for our industry and the communities we serve. We are better together and we look to include a diverse group of partners to reflect our members, mission, and vision. We hope to have you as part of our team in 2026!Thank you for your consideration.** Please note there is a NON-Compete Policy as listed below**