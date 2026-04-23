Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA
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Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA

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Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA

Our mission

Women’s Council of REALTORS® Spokane–Eastern WA empowers women in real estate through education, networking, and leadership, creating a supportive community that shares resources and real-world experiences for growth.
Events
Events
Tami Bonnell
Event
Tami Bonnell
Jun 11, 11:30 - 2:00 PM PDT
401 E Farwell Rd, Spokane, WA 99218, USA
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Backyard Bash
Event
Backyard Bash
Jun 23, 4:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
2110 N Molter Rd, Liberty Lake, WA 99019, USA
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Brunch & Learn - Storytelling
Event
Brunch & Learn - Storytelling
Jul 16, 10:00 - 12:00 PM PDT
4010 E Jamieson Rd, Spokane, WA 99223, USA
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2026 Elections
Event
2026 Elections
Aug 13, 10:00 - 11:30 AM PDT
12510 E Sprague Ave #2, Spokane, WA 99216, USA
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2026 WCR Spokane Installation and Awards Gala
Event
2026 WCR Spokane Installation and Awards Gala
Nov 20, 5:30 - 10:00 PM PST
1100 N Sullivan Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99037, USA
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2026 Christmas Luncheon & Ornament Exchange
Event
2026 Christmas Luncheon & Ornament Exchange
Dec 10, 11:00 - 2:00 PM PST
16208 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216, USA
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More ways to support us
Membership
Women's Council of REALTORS Spokane-Eastern WA Strategic Partnerships
Women’s Council of REALTORS Spokane - Eastern WashingtonThank you for reviewing our Strategic Partner brochure for 2026! We are excited to share with you all the benefits we have and are creating for our upcoming year. I know it is early, but we feel it is better to begin preparing early so we all have time to meet, share ideas and create a partnership beneficial to all of us!Current Partners, we appreciate you and your support. In these changing times, we have pivoted and implemented new and value-added opportunities, to ensure that our partners felt appreciated and continued to gain the exposure to our members that we promised. You have spoken and we have delivered, and the feedback we have received from you has been nothing short of positive and complimentary. We are happy that you are happy! Continuing our partnership in 2026 is our top priority, and we look forward to sharing more ideas with you and listening to your ideas for having an even stronger partnership.Future Partners, “Welcome to our organization.” We seek to partner with companies thatshare our mission and vision. We hope to include you in our family of partners. Our team will be contacting you to schedule a Zoom meeting so that we can personally share with you ourideas and listen to you and your ideas for what it is you are looking for in a partnership. We appreciate your consideration and look forward to meeting with you to discuss our partnership opportunities.Team Vision. Our team is a diverse group of professional women and men leading the way in our real estate community. We continue to create leaders for our industry and the communities we serve. We are better together and we look to include a diverse group of partners to reflect our members, mission, and vision. We hope to have you as part of our team in 2026!Thank you for your consideration.** Please note there is a NON-Compete Policy as listed below**
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2026 Event Sponsorships
Event
2026 Event Sponsorships
Thank you for you local and/or state events sponsorships! You have options! Here is a preview of what those look like. EVERY EVENT offers opportunity to bring a “Happy Happy” raffle basket. If you will be attending an event let us know you will be bringing one!
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Swag
Event
Swag
Grab your event swag 🎁 and help us celebrate women in real estate. Use this form to reserve items that highlight our Spokane‑Eastern WA network and the leaders who power it. Your swag selection supports our mission of education, networking, and leadership development. Choose what you’d like, confirm your details, and we’ll have everything ready for you at the event ✨
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Our website

https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/washington/spokane-eastern-washington/

Contact information

[email protected]
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