2026 NY Model Train Fair Vendor Application

About this event
The number of tables you require. Price will increase to $90 after October 1, 2026.
The number of free chairs your exhibit requires. (up to 2 free)
The the additional number of chairs you exhibit needs after the first 2. (note: these are $3.00 each)
The number of free Name Badges needed. (Note: Up to quantity of 4, Names Required)
The number of additional Name Badges your exhibit requires. (Note: $5 each and names required)
Select if your exhibit needs wireless internet access. (Saturday/Sunday)
If you will be camping on the NYS Fairgrounds please select the number of nights you will be staying.
$
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