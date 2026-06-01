Central New York Chapter Nrhs Inc

Hosted by

Central New York Chapter Nrhs Inc

About this event

2026 NY Model Train Fair Vendor Application

NYS Fairgrounds Exhibition Center

Exhibitor Tables/Layout
$80

The number of tables you require. Price will increase to $90 after October 1, 2026.

Free chairs (up to 2)
Free

The number of free chairs your exhibit requires. (up to 2 free)

Extra Chairs
$3

The the additional number of chairs you exhibit needs after the first 2. (note: these are $3.00 each)

Number of free Name Badges
Free

The number of free Name Badges needed. (Note: Up to quantity of 4, Names Required)

Extra Name Badges
$5

The number of additional Name Badges your exhibit requires. (Note: $5 each and names required)

Wireless Internet (both Days)
$20

Select if your exhibit needs wireless internet access. (Saturday/Sunday)

Camping (per Night)
$36

If you will be camping on the NYS Fairgrounds please select the number of nights you will be staying.

Add a donation for Central New York Chapter Nrhs Inc

$

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