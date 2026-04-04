Ekoji Buddhist Temple

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Ekoji Buddhist Temple

About this event

2026 Obon Festival @ Ekoji Buddhist Temple

6500 Lakehaven Ln

Fairfax Station, VA 22039, USA

General Admission
$10

Your ticket gives you entry - rain or shine - to Ekoji’s Obon Festival, an evening of joyful Japanese cultural celebration and remembrance, featuring Bon dancing, taiko drumming, and a beautiful candlelight garden service to honor loved ones and express gratitude for those who came before us. Delicious food and treats are available for purchase, as are kids’ activities, and access to vendors that will be on the grounds.


NOTE: Scalpers beware - Tickets are non-transferrable!

Child Under 2
Free

Children under the age of 2 years are admitted free.

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