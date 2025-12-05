O Club

Hosted by

O Club

About this event

Sonny D'Andrea Golf Classic

6740 Worthington Rd

Westerville, OH 43082, USA

Golfer Registration - Individual
$200

18 holes with cart; complimentary donuts & coffee; tee gift; complimentary beverages & snacks; putting contest and Hit Cardy games; hot buffet; prizes

Golfer Registration - Foursome
$800

18 holes with cart; complimentary donuts & coffee; tee gift; complimentary beverages & snacks; putting contest and Hit Cardy games; hot buffet; prizes

Hole Sponsor
$100

September 30 deadline for new signs

Mulligans
$25

Five Mulligans. Tickets go into 50/50 raffle at end of program (must be present to win)

Buffet only
$30

Enjoy a hot buffet under the tent next to the club house

Sponsor
$100

Your donation to this annual fundraiser helps the "O" Club support Otterbein University athletics

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