Sonny D'Andrea Golf Classic

About this event
18 holes with cart; complimentary donuts & coffee; tee gift; complimentary beverages & snacks; putting contest and Hit Cardy games; hot buffet; prizes
18 holes with cart; complimentary donuts & coffee; tee gift; complimentary beverages & snacks; putting contest and Hit Cardy games; hot buffet; prizes
September 30 deadline for new signs
Five Mulligans. Tickets go into 50/50 raffle at end of program (must be present to win)
Enjoy a hot buffet under the tent next to the club house
Your donation to this annual fundraiser helps the "O" Club support Otterbein University athletics
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!